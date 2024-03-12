About Cookies on This Site

451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

M461MC19

M461MC19

451L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Smart Inverter Compressor 

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks actual demand and supplies the optimum amount of cooling, by controlling its motor speed. So, it provides better energy efficiency, durability and low noise with 10 year parts warranty on the compressor*.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Faster
DoorCooling ™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor  helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.
1
1
1
Adjust Humidity Settings to Optimize Humidity
FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings to Optimize Humidity

The FRESHBalancer™ securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This nifty bottom freezer features a 2-Step Folding Shelf for tall bottles and a Chilled Compartment which helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

2-Step Folding Shelf

2-Step Folding Shelf

It allows you to fit food of any size and create space by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.

Big Freezing Zone

Big Freezing Zone

It allows to store more frozen food.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings
ThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.

Premium and Compact Design

Premium and Compact Design

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Product Weight (kg)

    86

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3

