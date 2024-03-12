We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSICflow P5 Culfit SMART HI-FI AUDIO BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Play Time
15hrs
-
Charge Time
2.5hrs
-
Battery Charge
USB
-
Battery
3.7V 2100mA Litum
SPEAKER SYSTEM
-
Channel
2.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
LG Music Flow Bluetooth Apps
Yes
-
Audio In
3.5mm
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (Request 2sets of NP5550)
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
153 x 58 x 59.5
-
Weight (Kg)
0.47
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
micro USB cable
Yes
