LG Sound Bar SJ5
All Spec
BASIC INFO
-
Model Name
SJ5
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Silver
-
Matching TV Size (2017 TV)
43 inch or above
SOUND SYSTEM
-
Channel
2.1 ch Speaker System
OUTPUT POWER
-
Total
320W
-
Front
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth
4.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Input
1 (3.5mm)
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI Input
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI Output
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
USB
1
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD Display
SOUND MODE
-
4K Sound
24bit/96kHz
-
Sound Effect
Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Bass Blast / Cinema
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto sound engine
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with TV Remote
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
-
Automatic Power on/off
Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes (Up to 192kHz)
-
OGG
Yes(Up to 48kHz)
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Sound Bar
22W
-
- Standby
Below 0.5W
-
Subwoofer
33W
DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)
-
Sound Bar
950 × 55 × 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Sound Bar
2.7
-
Subwoofer
4.2
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessories
Simple Manual, Remote Control, Battery, Warranty Card, Optical Cable, Wall Mount Bracket
