About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar S75Q

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Soundbar S75Q

S75Q

LG Soundbar S75Q

'front view with rear speaker
LG sound bar S75Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.

Best Match
with LG TVs

Connect LG Soundbar with LG TV for the
immersive audio experience.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar’s status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Designed to match

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to make your space look modern.


Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Soundbar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Immersive 3.1.2ch
Great Cinema Sound

3.1.2 Channel Audio, 380W power – LG Soundbar S75Q lets you enjoy your favorite home entertainments with surround sound.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar S75Q pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Soundbar S75Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.
Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Sound Bars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment. Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

A chip image of DSP chip

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

The Full Home
Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Soundbar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound,
breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for
Lossless Resolution

The LG Soundbar S75Q delivers 4K content, including HDR
and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance
for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S75Q is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Sound Engineered for
What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’sintelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whetheryou’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

Good for the Earth
from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, the entire process is eco-certified.
From left ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.
Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Recycled Inside Out

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our soundbar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our soundbar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The soundbar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2

  • Output Power

    380 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.2

  • Output Power

    380 W

  • Number of Speakers

    8 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.79 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    38 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

Our Picks for You 