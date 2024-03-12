7.1.3 channel LG Home Theater Soundbar S90TR, with Dolby Atmos

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay).

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app.

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.