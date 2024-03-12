We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SJ4
All Spec
BASIC INFO
-
Model Name
SJ4
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black
SOUND SYSTEM
-
Channel
2.1ch
OUTPUT POWER
-
Total
300W
-
Front
60W x 2
-
Subwoofer
180W(Wireless)
WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth
4.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Input
1 (3.5mm)
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI Input
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
HDMI Output
1 (HDMI 1.4, HDCP 1.4)
-
USB
1
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/96kHz
-
Sound Effect
Adaptvie Sound Control (Default) / Standard / Bass Blast / Cinema
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto sound engine
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with TV Remote
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
-
Automatic Power on/off
Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes (Up to 192kHz)
-
OGG
Yes(Up to 48kHz)
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Sound Bar
22W
-
Sound Bar (Standby)
0.5W
-
Subwoofer
33W
-
Subwoofer (Standby)
0.5W
DIMENSION(W X H X D)(MM)
-
Sound Bar
890 × 55 × 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Sound Bar
2.4
-
Subwoofer
4.2
