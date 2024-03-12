1. Introduction

LG Electronics Hong Kong Limited (“LGE” or “we”) welcomes you, the end-user (“User(s)” or “you”) to our online places of business, the LG website, https://www.lg.com/hk, (“Website”) and the LG mobile application (“App”). The Website and the App are the property of LG. Collectively, the Website and App will be referred to as the “Online Shop.”

These terms and conditions of purchase (“Terms of Purchase”) set forth information necessary for Users to use various services, which we provide to you, to browse, download, and pay for digital content (including applications) ("Content") and/or physical products ("Products") (Content and Products being collectively, “Content or Products”) on the Online Shop. The Content or Products provided through the Online Shop is licensed or sold by LGE as provider of the Content or Products (“Provider”).

The following terms and conditions apply to your purchase and/or downloading of Content or Products via the Online Shop and must be agreed to before making any purchase and/or download of Content or Products using the Online Shop. Matters not set forth herein shall be determined by the LGE Service Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”), and in case of any conflict between the Terms of Purchase and the Terms of Use, the Terms of Purchase shall prevail.

The purchase of the Content or Products on the Online Shop is exclusively reserved the end user as defined in Hong Kong Consumer code.

Please read this Terms of Purchase carefully so that you are aware of your rights and obligations. You can save or print these terms and conditions for your future reference.

These Terms of Purchase, together with your Order Confirmation, form the contract for the sale of Content or Products between you and LGE. No other conditions or terms shall apply.

A copy of these Terms of Purchase may be stored electronically or printed by all users of our Online Shop.

2. Age

You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase Content or Products from the Online Shop. If you are under of the ages of 18, you must have your parent or legal guardian’s permission to make such a purchase and accept these terms.

3. MEMBER ACCOUNT, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

If the purchase of certain Content(for example subscriptions) or the use of a feature or program requires that You open an account, You must complete the sign up process by providing us with current, complete and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account. Furthermore, you are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under your account. You agree to notify LGE immediately of any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security. LGE will not be liable for any loss that you may incur as a result of someone else using your password or account, either with or without your knowledge. However, You could be held liable for losses incurred by LGE or another party due to someone else using your account or password with your knowledge or if you fail to inform LGE of any suspected or actual unauthorized use. You may not use anyone else's account at any time without that individual’s consent. If we suspect any fault information, we reserve the rights to remove the registered account.

4. Price, Payment, and Order

Price. The price of any Content or Products is determined and set solely by the Provider. The prices published on the Online Shop are subject to change at any time. However, orders already submitted to us will not be affected by such changes. All prices are subject to the stated delivery charges, as well as any applicable taxes, duties, fees, or levies, which shall be included in the price. The amount that you actually pay will be determined by the sales price set by the Provider, the discount coupon applied to Content or Products (if any), the discount price through events (if any), shipping costs, and any applicable taxes. The total amount that you will pay will be communicated to you while placing your order and in any case before proceeding with payment. All products are in HKD unless otherwise specified explicitly; customers bear the price difference due to exchange rate and/or any changes incurred by credit card issuing bank.

Payment. We provide payment methods, such as credit card, so that you can pay for purchase of Content or Products. You are responsible for any information that you provide in relation to your purchase. Generally, we will charge your payment method for an item when you initiate the download of the item or when the shipment process for your order has been initiated.

To use a credit card to purchase any paid Content or Products, you will be required to provide accurate, current and complete card information before you are permitted to purchase the paid Content or Products. You authorize LGE or its agents and service providers to charge your card the applicable amount for the Content or Products you purchase. If you elect to save your card, your card will be used for future transactions unless you designate a different card or choose a different means of payment. If the transaction is not accepted, you will be unable to use that card for your transaction and you should use another card. All transactions are conducted through our third-party payment services that credit card information will be collected, processed and retained by us and the payment service provider. We will not be responsible for any losses incurred during credit card transactions.

Order. Our order process allows you to check and amend any errors before submitting your order. Please check the order carefully before confirming it. You are responsible for ensuring that your order is complete and accurate. All orders shall be subject to the sole discretion and acceptance by LGE. All orders cannot be cancelled upon acceptance.

Your order constitutes an offer to enter into a contract with the Provider. By placing your order, you acknowledge that you will be under an obligation to pay. When you place an order, we will send you an order acknowledgement. Please note, the order acknowledgement does not signify the acceptance of your order or constitute a confirmation of sale. The Provider may accept, decline, or place quantity or other limits on your order for any reason and at any time after receipt of your order. The Orders are subject to availability and our acceptance and we may, at any time and in our discretion, refuse to accept your Order, including, for example, when:

- The Orders cannot be executed due to an error in the information you have provided to us, for example when you provide: insufficient or incorrect payment information, incorrect billing information; insufficient or incorrect delivery address information;

- There has been an error on our Online Shop related to the Content or Products you have ordered relating to the description of the Products as displayed on our Site;

- The Content or Products you have ordered are no longer available on our Online Shop;

- The amount of the Order is too high price or it is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price for that Content or Products, based on a concrete assessment that will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at our absolute discretion; or

- If, in the context of special promotions or sales, specific limitations are placed on the Order.

LGE reserves the right to cancel an order:

- if we do not receive the authorization to charge the cost of the Content or Products selected by you;

- if at the time of purchase an obviously incorrect and recognizable price is indicated (prices that are too high or too low compared to the market average and without the indication of promotional messages);

If the Provider rejects, limits, or otherwise modifies your order, we will notify you using the email address or other contact information you provide to us. If the Provider cancels an order or part of an order that we have already charged you for, we will refund you the full amount of payment.

On acceptance of your order, we will send you a confirmation email (the "Confirmation Email"). These Terms of Purchase and the order will become legally binding on you and the Provider when we send you the Confirmation Email and each order shall incorporate the Terms of Purchase and shall be a new and separate contract ("Contract") between you and us.

5. Delivery

All deliveries of physical items that you purchase will be carried out by and be on terms provided by the applicable Provider. LGE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the shipment and delivery of your purchases if LGE is not the Provider. We offer free local delivery service to Hong Kong and Macau (Macau delivery for accessory items only). We are not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. If you experience any issues with the Provider regarding the delivery of your purchases, please contact us at https://www.lg.com/hk/support/email.

Orders with Non-accessory Items

We will arrange the delivery within about one to five working days after the order and payment are confirmed. Customers can choose to deliver directly to either residential or commercial address.

· Direct delivery to residential or commercial address: Please fill in the address clearly during checkout process, it cannot be changed upon order confirmation. For commercial address, please indicate lunch time and make sure the given address is correct. If any re-delivery is required, customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee.

· Upon order confirmation, customer will receive order number, which can be used to check whether the goods have been dispatched.

· After the order is arranged, the customer will receive a call on the day of delivery (only for residential addresses). If the customer cannot receive the goods on the same day, the customer can change to the next working day to receive the goods.

· The transportation staffs will contact the customer by phone or text message.

· Please collect the goods within 3 days after the contact from transportation staffs. Uncollected orders will be returned. Please contact our Customer Service for re-delivery arrangement and customers need to pay for re-delivery cost.

· The residential delivery time is 11 am to 7 pm (Specified time cannot be provided); while the delivery time for commercial address is 9 am to 6 pm.

· If the truck cannot reach the delivery location directly with special manpower arrangements required, there will be extra cost to be paid by customer at : HK$50 per 50 meters, staircase fee (HK$20 per 7 steps / HK$50 per 7steps - Side by Side Refrigerators, 75" or above TV, WashTower).

· If the elevator in the building is out of order during delivery, we will re-arrange the delivery.

· If delivery is delayed, suspended or rescheduled due to traffic, region, weather and other factors, there will be no notification in advance, please contact our Customer Service to follow-up.

· If you want to change the delivery date and time, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 to check the delivery status of the goods.

· The customer needs to sign for confirmation upon receiving the goods.

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories and designated outlying island areas (Stanley, Tai Tam, Shek O, Repulse Bay, Sai Kung, Tung Chung City Centre, Ma Wan and Discovery Bay are only available for delivery on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays). Overseas delivery is currently not available.

Orders with Accessory Item only

We offer delivery service through SF Express. LGEHK is not responsible or liable for any delivery delay, suspension or rearrangement caused by traffic, region, weather or other factors. Please contact SF Express directly for follow up.

· Direct Delivery (Residential / Commercial address). Please ensure entered address is correct. Customers need to pay for the re-delivery fee due to the incorrect information given.

· Self-pick up at SF Store – Select SF Store location when placing the order

o A tracking number will be issued upon shipment of the order. With the tracking number, customers can check with if the order has been arrived the select SF Express location.

o SF Express will contact customers by SMS when the order arrives.

o Please pick up the order within 3 days upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

· Self-pick up at EF Locker – Select EF Locker location when placing the order

o Customers will receive a SMS once the order is delivered to the selected location.

o Customer must go to the designated locker and input password given in the SMS

o Please pick up the order within 30 hours upon receiving the SMS. Orders not picked up will be returned to LG Electronics HK Ltd, please contact our Customer Service or SF Express for reshipment arrangements and re-delivery fee.

If there is non-accessory item in the order, we will follow the delivery procedure and terms under ‘Orders with non-accessory items’.

Delivery coverage: Hong Kong local delivery, covering Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, the New Territories , designated outlying island area and macau. For details, please visit SF Express website for the service coverage.

6. Installation

Please do not unbox the product by yourself upon delivery, our technician will unbox the product for installation. LG will not be responsible for any damaged found or caused by self-unboxing. If customer wants to change the installation date, please contact our Customer Service at 3543-7777 for arrangement.

TVs

· Tablestand installation: Free

· Wallmount installation:

OLED and 55” of above of other TVs - Free

50” or below - $500 for each

Site inspection is required for purchasing OLED G series, 65” or above TV with wallmount installation.

Washer / Combo / Refrigerator

· Standard installation: Free

· Washer / Combo Built-under: $350

· Washer / Combo Door change: $280

· Styler Door change: $1,500

· Refrigerator door change: $280

· Side by Side Refrigerator Door Dismantle: $600 (Pay at Door)

Site inspection is required for purchasing WashTower, Side by Side Refrigerator or Air Conditioner.

Extra cost is involved for installation service at Discovery Bay.

· TV and Audio:: $200 for each item ( 70" or above TVs $400 ) Additional cost will be charged for 15 minutes or more walking distance from car or ferry.

· Home Appliance: $150 for each item

· Air Conditioner: 1 to 2 items $400，3 items or above $600

7. Cancellation, Exchanges, Returns, Warranty

We only accept order cancellation before the order is picked for delivery arrangement. Once it is arranged for delivery, it cannot be change or cancelled, and no return or refund can be arranged. Please ensure the product item is correct before placing the order.

You may read our FAQ session for details: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/support/order-support/frequently-asked-questions/

You can cancel the purchase of Content or Products purchased from the Online Store as long as your order is not yet picked for delivery.

8. Payment processing

LGE uses a third party payment service in lieu of directly processing your credit card information. By submitting your credit card information, you grant us the right to store and process your information with the third party payment service. You agree that LGE will not be responsible for any failures of the third party to adequately protect such information. All financial matters regarding your information are subject to the conditions of the third party payment service provider's terms of service.

9. Subscription Services

By purchasing a subscription via the Online Shope or enrolling in a subscription service, you accept these terms, conditions, limitations and requirements.

Some of the details of your subscription may change over time (e.g., taxes, availability, shipping charges). However, the product price at the time of initial subscription will not change. Your subscription will automatically create a new order and the ordered item will be shipped according to your chosen schedule and frequency of the delivery, until you cancel or your subscription is otherwise terminated or suspended. If any of the subscription items are unavailable when we plan to ship it, you authorize us to cancel the order or terminate your subscription. We or you may terminate your subscriptions at any time. If we terminate your subscriptions, we will provide you with reasonable notice before doing so. If your subscription is terminated, you will only be charged for orders that have been shipped to you. Your participation in the subscription service is personal to you, and you may not assign or transfer the subscription or any of the benefits to any third party without our authorization.

By placing an order through the subscription service, you authorize us or our agent to charge your credit card that you have designated. The total cost charged to your credit card will be the cost of the product on the day that order is processed plus applicable shipping and tax less any applicable discount. The charges for each subscription shipment will be billed when the order is processed. If we or our agent are unable to complete your subscription order with the credit card that you have designated for any reason not attributable to us or the agent, you agree to pay all amounts due upon demand via another payment means and we reserve the right to cancel your subscription. You authorize us or our agent to charge outstanding and other amounts due against any credit card you have on file with us. We reserve the right to take all steps necessary to collect amounts due from you, including but not limited to legal action and/or using third party collection agencies. If your account is more than 30 days past due, and is forwarded to a collections agency, you will additionally be liable for any recovery fees charged by the agency. You are solely responsible for any fees charged to your credit card by the issuer, bank, or financial institution, including, but not limited to, overdraft, insufficient funds, and over the credit limit fees.

Your subscription will remain in effect until it is cancelled. You can cancel at any time by logging into your account on the Online Shope’s settings. If you cancel your subscription, you will not receive further shipments, but you will not receive a refund for any products that were shipped prior to your cancellation date unless otherwise stated at the time of cancellation. If you cancel your subscription and then reactivate it, any discount or any other benefit applied to any relevant item may not be the same as in effect at the time of cancellation. If the discount percentage or any other benefit for such item has changed between cancellation and your reactivation, the new discount or benefit applicable at the time of your reactivation will be applied to your future shipments of that item.

We may from time to time amend these Terms of Purchase, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. Such amendment and the reason thereof will be notified to you at least 10 days prior to such amendment going into effect. Further, any material change that may be disadvantageous to you will be notified to you at least 30 days in advance.

If any change to these terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining changes or conditions. YOUR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION AFTER WE CHANGE THESE TERMS OF PURCHASE AND, IN THE CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES, YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE AMENDED TERMS OF PURCHASE CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY CHANGES, YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS.

10. Reviews

LGE may permit Users to post reviews of Content or Products on the Online Shop. These reviews are express opinions of the reviewer only and do not reflect the opinions of LGE. LGE makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the reviews. You agree that LGE shall have no liability to you if you rely on the reviews to download or use Content or Products. LGE reserves the right to, but has no obligation to remove reviews that LGE deems irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate for any reason.

11. Intellectual Property Rights

You agree that Content or Products available through the Online Shop, including but not limited to the graphics, editorial content, audio clips, video clips, and software, contain proprietary information and material that is owned by LGE, the Providers, or other third parties. Neither you nor anyone acting on your behalf, acquire any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights, including patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights or trade secrets relating to the contents in the Online Shop or in the Content or Products, except as expressly specified in an appropriate license or mutually agreed upon in writing.

12. Indemnification

If we suffer loss arising out of or in connection with: (i) your breach of the Terms of Purchase; (ii)your use of the Online Shop other than in accordance with these Terms of Purchase; or (iii) your use of any Applications downloaded from the Online Shop other than in accordance with any terms applicable to the use of those Applications, we may issue legal proceedings against you for reimbursement of such losses.

13. Warranty and Disclaimers

EXCEPT AS MAY BE PROVIDED UNDER A WARRANTY FOR NEWLY PURCHASED DEVICES, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT USE OF THE ONLINE SHOP OR ANY APPLICATION SOLD OR DISTRIBUTED IN THE ONLINE SHOP IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT ACCESS TO THE ONLINE MALL IS PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY OF ANY KIND OR NATURE. LGE DOES NOT WARRANT THAT USE OF THE ONLINE MALL WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY AVAILABLE OR ERROR FREE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, LGE AND ITS SUPPLIERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY TERMS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, ACCURACY, AND CORRESPONDENCE WITH DESCRIPTION, SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. LGE MAKES NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH REGARD TO ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE. ALL THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS," WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND BY LGE.

14. Limitation of Liability

Nothing in these Terms of Purchase excludes or limits our liability for: (i) death or personal injury caused by our negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; and (iii) any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful for us to exclude or restrict our liability.

If we fail to comply with these Terms of Purchase, we are responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of our breach of these Terms of Purchase or our negligence, but we are not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if it is an obvious consequence of our breach or if it was contemplated by you and us at the time we entered into these Terms of Purchase.

We only supply the Content for domestic and private use. You agree not to use the Content for any commercial or business purposes and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

We are not liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of: (i) your breach of these Terms of Purchase; or (ii) if you are resident in Hong Kong, in case of force majeure.

15. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

Except to the extent prohibited by local law, any dispute arising out of or in connection with these Terms of Purchase, including any question regarding its existence, validity or termination, shall be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration (i) under the Rules of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (“HKIAC”) (of which rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this clause), (ii) where the number of arbitrators shall be one, (iii) the seat, or legal place, of arbitration shall be Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, (iv) the language to be used in the arbitral proceedings shall be English and (v) the governing law of the contract shall be the substantive law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

To the extent required by local law in order for the arbitration to be valid and legally effective as a means of dispute resolution, including as against a consumer, reference to the Rules of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (“HKIAC”) in (i) above shall be deemed to refer to the rules of the most prominent arbitration body (the “Local Arbitration Rules”) inHong Kong, and reference to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

If you are a consumer and you are resident in Hong Kong, you can bring legal proceedings in respect of these Terms of Purchase in the courts of the country that you live in. Also, if you are resident in Hong Kong and we direct this website to the country in which you are resident, you will benefit from any mandatory provisions of the law of the country in which you are resident. Nothing in these terms affects your rights as a consumer to rely on such mandatory provisions of local law.

16. Data protection and Privacy

When the User place an Order through the Online Shop, you provide us with personal data about you. We will use your personal data to manage your Order, deliver the Products ordered and for other limited purposes. The collection and processing of personal data will be carried out in compliance with our Privacy Policy published on the Online Shop and available at the following link: https://www.lg.com/hk/support/email

18. Mediation

In the event a dispute arises out of or relates to this terms and conditions of purchase, or the breach thereof, and if the dispute cannot be settled with negotiation by the parties, the parties hereby agree first to attempt in good faith to settle the dispute by mediation administered by Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (“HKIAC”) before resorting to litigation or some other dispute resolution procedures.

19. Contacting LGE

Should you have any issues or questions regarding the Online Shop or your purchase, please visit Contact Us or Report a Problem on the Online Shop.

E-mail: https://www.lg.com/hk/support/email