LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
MHEG
Hong Kong Only
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
VIDEO
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 900
-
UHD Engine
True ULTRA HD Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
27 Block
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
-----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
---- Pre installed App ----
----
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
- Web Browser PIP
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
-
---- Standard ----
----
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- Block access to harmful site
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (H, Optical)
-
HDMI .
2 (Horizontal, 6G : 1, 3G : 1)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
L-Con
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION (W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (without Stand)
971 x 56.4 x 570
-
Set (with Stand)
971 x 180 x 628
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (without Stand)
10.2
-
Set (with Stand)
10.8
