LG SUPER UHD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
VIDEO
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 1500
-
Picture Quality Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminace
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Prime
Yes
-
Natural Color
27 Block
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker System (2way 4speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
INPUT DEVICE
-
Voice Recognition (Speech to Text)
Yes
-
Magic Remote (3 Mode (Voice/Wheel/Pointing)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
---- Mobile App ----
-----
-
- LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
- LG TV Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Google Dial
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
PRE INSTALLED APP
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Web Browser PIP
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
OTHERS
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
DVR (DIGITAL)
-
Recording - External Hard Drive
Yes
-
Analog Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
-
Recording
Manual / TV Guide
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
FHD
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K
3 (6G : 1, 3G : 2)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3.0 (1)/2.0 (2)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Horizontal)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
MR15 (Black)
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready (VC550)
-
- Camera Spec
2M
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION (W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (without Stand)
1104 x 51 x 652
-
Set (with Stand)
1104 x 218 x 709
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (without Stand)
15.8
-
Set (with Stand)
16.2
