We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42CS460
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
42
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
CCFL
-
Dynamic MCI
100
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes (Hongkong Only)
-
DTV Country
Yes (China/Hongkong)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
7W+7W
-
Surround System
Infinite Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
----- Network
-----
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- USB
-----
-
USB Version (& Speed)
v2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
----- Special
-----
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
USB 2.0
1 (V)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
AV In
1 (Componet)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (H)
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting)
2(H)
POWER
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1017 x 629 x 76.5
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1017 x 695 x 261.0
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.