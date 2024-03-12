About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 84-inch UD 3D TV, 84LM9600

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 84-inch UD 3D TV, 84LM9600

84LM9600

LG 84-inch UD 3D TV, 84LM9600

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    84

  • Resolution

    3840x2160 (UD)

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    800

  • Micro Pixel Control

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Yes (Plus)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    3 way 10 speakers (2.2ch)

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W+15W+15W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SubWoofer

    Yes (15W+15W)

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • -- Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • -- Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

  • ----- Smart TV

    -----

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • 3D World

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Remort Support

    Yes

  • Picture In Picture

    Yes

  • ----- Network

    -----

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Set Built-in)

  • MHL

    Yes

  • 2nd TV Ready

    Yes

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Media Link

    Yes (HK Only)

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes (DLNA Certified)

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • WiFi Display

    Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- DVR

    -----

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Ready

  • Watch & Recording

    Yes

  • ----- USB

    -----

  • USB Version (& Speed)

    v2.0

  • USB Hub

    Ready

  • ----- Special

    -----

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • CI Slot

    1 (V) - China only

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    4 (V, w MHL)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (V) - Available for USB Hub

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • AV In

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (V, Gender)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    1 (V)

  • PC Audio Input

    1 (V)

  • LAN

    1 (V)

ACCESSORIES

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

POWER

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1916 x 1120 x 49.1

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    1916 x 1214 x 399

Our Picks for You 