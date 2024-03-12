We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 84-inch UD 3D TV, 84LM9600
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
84
-
Resolution
3840x2160 (UD)
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge LED
-
Dynamic MCI
800
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Plus)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
3 way 10 speakers (2.2ch)
-
Audio Output
10W+10W+15W+15W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
SubWoofer
Yes (15W+15W)
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
-- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
-- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
----- Smart TV
-----
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
3D World
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
-
Picture In Picture
Yes
-
----- Network
-----
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Set Built-in)
-
MHL
Yes
-
2nd TV Ready
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes (HK Only)
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes (DLNA Certified)
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
----- DVR
-----
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Ready
-
Watch & Recording
Yes
-
----- USB
-----
-
USB Version (& Speed)
v2.0
-
USB Hub
Ready
-
----- Special
-----
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
CI Slot
1 (V) - China only
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4 (V, w MHL)
-
USB 2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (2)
-
AV In
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
ACCESSORIES
-
# of 3D Glasses
4
POWER
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1916 x 1120 x 49.1
-
Included stand WxHxD (mm)
1916 x 1214 x 399
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.