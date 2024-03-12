We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV 32'' LF5600
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
32
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Picture Quality Index
PMI 300
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
MHL 2.X
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
1365 x 768
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
HDMI1.4 : 1
-
USB 3.0/2.0
1 (USB2.0)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Horizontal)
-
HDMI 4K (UF8590, FHD : HDMI1.4)
HDMI1.4 : 1 (Horizontal)
-
RS232C
USB to RS232C
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
L-Con
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
732 x 437 x 55.5
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
732 x 475 x 185
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
6.0
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
6.2
