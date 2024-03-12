About Cookies on This Site

LG LED TV with IPS panel

LG LED TV with IPS panel

42LB5610

LG LED TV with IPS panel

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

    MCI 100

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i/1080p/722p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ready

TIME MACHINE

  • ---- Timeshift ----

    ----

  • - External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ---- Watch & Record ----

    ----

  • - External Input watch & record

    Yes

  • External Input Record

    RF only

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • HDMI.

    1 (vertical)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    2 (Vertical)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (Horizontal)

  • HDMI

    1 (Horizontal)

  • RS232C

    Side USB

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    L-Con

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    961*567*55.5

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    961*610*218

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    9.2

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    9.5

