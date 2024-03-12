We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS TV 49'' LF6310
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Digital - DTMB
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker system (1way 2speakers)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Music Station
MR
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
- Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission
Yes
-
- Divx Codec
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
MHL 2.X
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/In
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI.
3 (Side)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
1 (Horizontal)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component, Horizontal)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite share)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (Horizontal)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Horizontal)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
S-Con (MR-15 Ready)
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
WiFi Dongle
Built-in
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1106 x 647 x 37
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1106 x 697 x 220
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
14.4
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
17.6
