LG OLED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
77
-
Resolution
3840x2160
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Digital TV Reception - Cable
DVB-C
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Premium Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P (IP Streaming, File Play, RF Recording)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
4.0 Ch Speaker System (3way 6speakers)
-
SubWoofer/Woofer
Unit Woofer
-
Audio Output
70W
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Desigbed By Harman Cardon
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio Device Initial)
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes (Phone: 1st SU) (Headphone: Initial)
FEATURES
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
Smart Home - Today's Board
Yes
-
LG Store (Android: On Now)
Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up), Movies (VoD), Apps & Games, My Page
-
Live Menu
Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Finger Gesture
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
STT
-
Magic Remote
B/I
-
- 3 Mode
Yes
-
- Universal Control (OSS)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
----- Others -----
-----
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Built-in
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
- Absence Recognition
Yes
-
---- Watch & Record ----
----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
- On Now
Yes
-
- Natural voice recognition
Yes
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
1080p
-
Language
Chinese / English
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
CI Slot
1 (Side)
-
HDMI 2.0
3 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
2 (Side)
-
USB 3.0
1 (Side)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Vertical)
-
HDMI2.0 / 1.4
HDMI 2.0 : 1 (Vertical)
-
LAN
1 (Vertical)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (Vertical)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Vertical)
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F314 1EA
-
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle
B/I
-
Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/earset etc.
Ready
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 220V ac 50Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1718 x 1064 x 33.7
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1718 x 1110 x 322
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
39.9
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
43.3
