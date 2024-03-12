About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED TV

77EG9700

LG OLED TV

LG 77EG9700
All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    77

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Digital TV Reception - Cable

    DVB-C

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Premium Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P (IP Streaming, File Play, RF Recording)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    4.0 Ch Speaker System (3way 6speakers)

  • SubWoofer/Woofer

    Unit Woofer

  • Audio Output

    70W

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Desigbed By Harman Cardon

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Audio Device Initial)

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

  • Private Sound Sync

    Yes (Phone: 1st SU) (Headphone: Initial)

FEATURES

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • - Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • - Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • - 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART TV

  • Smart Home - Today's Board

    Yes

  • LG Store (Android: On Now)

    Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up), Movies (VoD), Apps & Games, My Page

  • Live Menu

    Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Finger Gesture

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    STT

  • Magic Remote

    B/I

  • - 3 Mode

    Yes

  • - Universal Control (OSS)

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Smart Share App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - Tag On : NFC

    Yes

  • ----- Others -----

    -----

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Built-in

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • ---- Record ----

    ----

  • - External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • - Internal Memory

    Yes

  • ---- Timeshift ----

    ----

  • - Absence Recognition

    Yes

  • ---- Watch & Record ----

    ----

  • - External Input watch & record

    Yes

  • External Input Record

    RF/Composit

  • - On Now

    Yes

  • - Natural voice recognition

    Yes

  • Multi-Tasking HDD

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • e- Manual

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD Resolution

    1080p

  • Language

    Chinese / English

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • CI Slot

    1 (Side)

  • HDMI 2.0

    3 (Side)

  • USB 2.0

    2 (Side)

  • USB 3.0

    1 (Side)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    2 (Vertical)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Gender, Vertical)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Vertical)

  • HDMI2.0 / 1.4

    HDMI 2.0 : 1 (Vertical)

  • LAN

    1 (Vertical)

  • Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out

    1 (Vertical)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1 (Vertical)

ACCESSORIES

  • No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    F314 1EA

  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Dongle

    B/I

  • Bluetooth Audio device/Headphone/earset etc.

    Ready

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~ 220V ac 50Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1718 x 1064 x 33.7

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    1718 x 1110 x 322

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    39.9

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    43.3

