We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Body
Sculpture
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Screen Size
88
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Bilion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV
DTMB
-
Analog TV
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
Yes
VIDEO
-
Processor
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 8K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI 8K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhacing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 FPS
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
Video Decoder
HEVC, VP9 & AV1
-
Upscaler
8K Upscaler
GAMING
-
Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync Premium
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
1ms Response Time
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
80W (WF:40W)
-
Channel
4.2 ch
-
Direction
Front Firing (Reflector)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
AI
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
Yes
-
Screen Share
Miracast Overlay
-
Hand Free Voice Control
English
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Bundled
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
English / Chinese
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
WIRELESS
-
Wifi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
5.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 x 4
-
HDCP Version
2.3
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1(Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component In
Gender (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
Gender (Rear)
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER & ECO
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
DIMENSIONS(MM)
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
With Stand (W x H x D)
1961 x 1456 x 281
-
Stand size (W x D)
1961 x 281
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
104
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.