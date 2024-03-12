We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HD TV
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
LED
-
Design
Metallic Design
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
32
-
Resolution
1366 x 768(HD)
-
Panel
IPS
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Cinema 3D
-
-
Panel Type
-
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Dimming
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
- EPG
Yes
-
- Data Broadcasting
MHEG
VIDEO
-
HDR
-
-
Dolby Vision
-
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
-
ColorPrime
-
-
3D Color Mapping
-
-
Illuminace sensor
-
-
Color Depth
-
-
4K Upscaler
-
-
Smart Content Optimizer
-
-
Contrast Maximizer
-
-
HDR Effect
-
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60fps,8bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
6W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
DTS-HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
Harman/Kardon Sound
-
-
Magic Sound Tuning
-
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
-
Wireless Sound Sync/ Bluetooth
-
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA, RA
SMART TV
-
Magic Zoom
-
-
Magic Mobile Connection
-
-
STB Control
-
-
My Channels
-
-
My Starter
-
-
Channel Advisor
-
-
Multi-view
-
-
LG Content Store
Yes (App Store Only)
-
Web Browser
-
SMART SHARE
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
-
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
-
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11.n
-
Bluetooth
-
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
-
-
Time Shift
-
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
CONNECTIVITY
-
RF In
1
-
HDMI
1
-
- HDR Support
-
-
- HDCP
Yes
-
- ARC
Yes
-
USB
1 (2.0 : 1)
-
Headphone out / Line out
-
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1(Component Share)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Composite Share)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
ACCESSORY
-
3D Glasses
-
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Component Gender
-
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50/60Hz
-
Energy Label (VEELS)
Grade 1
DIMENSION(MM)
-
With Stand
734 x 474 x 172
-
Without Stand
734 x 438 x 66.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
4.7
-
Without Stand
4.5
WALL MOUNT (OPTIONAL)
-
Adjustable
LSW240B
-
Fixed
MSW240
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.