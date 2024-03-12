About Cookies on This Site

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6500

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6500

42LA6500

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6500

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI (Hz)

    400

  • Micro Pixel Control

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

  • Smart Color Gradation

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • Speaker System

    2.1 Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    12W+12W

  • SubWoofer

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Ready)

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • - Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • - Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • - 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • 3D Moving Picture format

    WMV, H.264

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART TV

  • Smart Home

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • On Now

    Yes (HK only, SU)

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • ----- Screen Share -----

    -----

  • - MHL

    Yes

  • - 2nd Display

    HD (Ready)

  • - WiDi

    Yes (Ready)

  • - DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)

    Yes

  • ----- Home Share -----

    -----

  • - Wi-Fi Ready

    Ready

  • - Windows 7/8 Certified

    Yes

  • - WiFi Direct

    Ready

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

DVR

  • DVR Type (Digital or Analog)

    Digital

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    B/in

  • External Input record

    Yes (composite only)

  • Time Shift

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INPUT DEVICE/ UX

  • Magic Remote B/in / Ready

    Ready

  • - Modes ( 4 modes)

    4 modes (Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes

  • - Laungage

    Mandarin / Cantonese

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

    3 (V)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    3 (V) - Available for USB Hub

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite)

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

ACCESSORIES

  • No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    4 pcs (F310)

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    957x574x35.0

  • SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)

    957x635x294

  • Weight (w/o stand) (kg)

    12.3

  • Weight (w/stand) (kg)

    14.1

