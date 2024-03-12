We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
42
-
Resolution
1920x1080
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting - MHEG
Yes
VIDEO
-
MCI (Motion Clarity Index)
MCI 700
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i/1080p/722p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
SubWoofer/Woofer
Sub woofer
-
Audio Output
24W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Audio device : Initial
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D HRZ
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D Moving picture format
Yes
SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Finger Gesture
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
SMART TV (WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store - Premium
Yes
-
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
---- Watch & Record ----
----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI.
3 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
3 (Side)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Horizontal)
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker/ Headphone out
1 (H)
-
RS232C
Side USB
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Ready
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
4 pcs (F310)
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
948.2*558.2*55.1
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
948.2*606.9*210.9
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
9.7
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
10.1
