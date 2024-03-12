About Cookies on This Site

Specs

A938SA

LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Fantasy Silver – Single battery)

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)
105 x 215 x 295
Motor
140 W
Accessory
6 accessories
Warranty
2-year Manufacturer, 10-year Inverter Motor

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Product Type

    CordZero™ A9

  • Motor

    Smart Inverter Motor™

  • Cyclone System

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Suction Power

    140W

  • Charging Time

    3.5 Hours

  • Noise Level

    Min. 75db

  • Dust Tank Capacity (L)

    0.4

  • Indicator

    3 LED

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    105 x 215 x 295

  • Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)

    2.7

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE

  • Color

    Fantasy Silver

  • Handling

    Opti-balanced handle™

  • Telescopic Extension Pipe

    4-step telescopic pipe

  • Dust Bin

    Hassle-Free Dust Bin

  • Washable Filter

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

  • Charging

    Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation

SUTCION

  • Normal Mode

    40 mins*

  • Power Mode

    9 mins

  • Turbo Mode

    6 mins

5-STEPS FILTRATION SYSTEM

  • PM2.5 Filtering

    Yes

  • PM0.3 Filtering

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Drive Nozzle™

    Yes

  • Bedding Power Punch™

    No

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Mattress Tool

    Yes

  • Hard Dust Tool

    Yes

  • Charging Station

    Yes

  • Battery

    1 (Lithium-ion)

  • Filter

    2 pcs

  • HEPA Filter

    Yes

NOTE

  • *

    Depth from front panel to inlet hose

