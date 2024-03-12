We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Vintage Wine)
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*Customers will need to purchase Power Drive Mop additionally
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Vintage Wine
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Multi Turbo Cyclone
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Vintage Wine
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 x Lithiumion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
105 x 215 x 295
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
CordZero™ A9Komp
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Multi Turbo Cyclone
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
Optional
-
Pet Nozzle
Optional
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
30min
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
