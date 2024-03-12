We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BD620 Blu-ray player
All Spec
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
up to 1080p
HDMI / Component
-
Resolution
up to 1080p 24/60Hz
R/PANEL
-
Video Out: Composite
Yes
-
Video Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out: Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out: HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.3W
-
Power Consumption
13W
ACCESSORY
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
U2-1 / Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
APPLICATION
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
2D
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC Rec
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
PCM only
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
AV FEATURES
-
Video DAC
148Mhz/12bit
-
Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz
60Hz
-
Video - VBI
Yes
-
Video - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.4)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
DVD, HDMV only
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Video - Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio - DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
DTS
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
48kHz 16bit
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Set(WxHxD)
360x40x190
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.