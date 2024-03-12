LG BD620 Blu-ray player

About Cookies on This Site

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • up to 1080p

    HDMI / Component

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p 24/60Hz

R/PANEL

  • Video Out: Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out: HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Out: HDMI

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.3W

  • Power Consumption

    13W

ACCESSORY

  • AV Cable

    Yes

  • RCU / Battery

    U2-1 / Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • External HDD Playback (via USB)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • Blu-ray 3D

    2D

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Video - RMVB

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    PCM only

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    PCM only

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    PCM only

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

AV FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148Mhz/12bit

  • Video - NTSC/ PAL Hz

    60Hz

  • Video - VBI

    Yes

  • Video - NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.4)

    Yes

  • Video - xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    DVD, HDMV only

  • Video - Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Video - Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • Audio - DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    DTS

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Down Sampling

    48kHz 16bit

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Set(WxHxD)

    360x40x190

