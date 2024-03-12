About Cookies on This Site

LG SMART 3D BLU-RAY™ PLAYER

LG SMART 3D BLU-RAY™ PLAYER

BP540

LG SMART 3D BLU-RAY™ PLAYER

DESIGN

  • Dimensions

    360 x 41.5 X 200 (mm)

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg

  • MD Type

    Tray

  • Display

    LED Clock (Green)

  • Front Key

    4ea

IN/OUT

  • HDMI Output

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Coaxial

    Yes

  • USB

    1ea

  • Ethernet

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • DLNA

    DMP / DMR

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    V6

  • RCU / Battery

    Yes

  • Owners Manual

    Simple type

CONVENIENCE

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Set Up Wizard

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Firmware Update (Network / Disc / USB)

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • LG Remote App

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    DVD/HDMV

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

LG SMART FUNCTIONS

  • Premium Contents

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search

    Yes / Yes / No / No / Yes

  • Ad

    Yes

GUI

  • Home Menu

    Icon Type

  • Language

    Hong Kong

  • Initial Logo

    Yes

  • Thumbnail

    Photo

  • MP3ID Tag Display

    Yes

  • Photo slide show with music

    Yes

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD profile

    5.0

  • USB playback

    Yes

  • External HDD playback (via USB)

    Yes

  • BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT

  • Movie -----

    -----

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX & DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVC Rec

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • RMVB

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

  • TS

    Yes

  • DAT

    Yes

  • Music -----

    -----

  • LPCM

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • Dolby Digital

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • DTS

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • DTS2.0+Digital Out

    Decoding

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Bitstream

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Decoding

  • MP3

    Decoding

  • WMA

    Decoding

  • AAC

    Decoding

  • FLAC

    Decoding

  • Photo -----

    -----

  • JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO

    Yes / Yes / Yes / No

VIDEO FEATURES

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Deep Color

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

