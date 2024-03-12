About Cookies on This Site

Blu-ray 3D™ / DVD Home Theater System

Blu-ray 3D™ / DVD Home Theater System

HX995TZW

Blu-ray 3D™ / DVD Home Theater System

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    D-Class

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    1100W

  • Power Output - Front

    180W x 2

  • Power Output - Center

    180W

  • Poer Output - Sub-oofer

    210W

  • Power Output - wireless Rear L/R

    180W x2

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • NTSC/PAL - up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p

    HDMI(1080p) / Component(1080i)

  • GUI Menu - Language

    English/Sim Chi/Trad Chi

  • GUI Menu - Resolution -

    up to 1080p24/60Hz

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • FL Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • HDMI - Input

    Yes (2)

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time Bar

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Quick booting

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Firmware update

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN - Built-in Type

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Music ID Streaming (Capture)

    Yes

  • Music ID File Info

    Yes

  • Video ID DVD/BD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Thumbnail

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance(channel delay)

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    NTFS / FAT

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker(Tx DongleType) - 1:1 Rx + Wireless Sub-woofer(3ch wireless)

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Made For iPod

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Works With iPhone

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range (On/Off)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

  • Game Equalizer

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Sacling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)

    Yes

  • BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)

    Yes

  • NetCast

    Youtube, Picasa, Accuweather

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

  • Graphics/Subtitle Format

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

    Yes

  • Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    220V Narrow

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • Clear

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes/Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    CB2

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wireless Rx Kit

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front - SPL

    82dB

  • Front - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    1" Dome

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" SLIM (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic SBielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Rear - SPL

    82dB

  • Rear - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Rear - Tweeter Unit

    1" Dome

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    3" SLIM (2EA)

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic SBielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Center - SPL

    82dB

  • Center - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Center - Tweeter Unit

    1" DOME

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    2" ND (2EA)

  • Center - Impedance

  • Center - Magnetic SBielding

    PERFECT-Shield

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    80dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7" Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

    3Ω

  • Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding

    Semi-Shield

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • FrontSpeaker

    280x1213x195

  • CenterSpeaker

    301x118x83

  • RearSpeaker

    280x1213x195

  • Subwoofer

    236x435x391

