5.1ch Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Home Theater System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1200W
-
Power Output - Front L/R
194Wx2
-
Power Output - Center
194W
-
Power Output - Sub-Woofer
230W
-
Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R
194W x 2
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Multi Room
Yes
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
DMP/ DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents (CP)
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
1
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
2
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
2
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
-
Speaker Terminal - Terminal Type
Push in (Spring)
-
Speaker Terminal - Composing of channel
3.1
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart phone remote App
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Instant tray open
2 sec↓
-
Warm booting
3 sec↓
-
Booting Time
5 sec↓
-
Loading Time
10 sec↓
-
Firmware update
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Speaker Distance(channel delay)
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound (direct key)
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)
No / Yes
-
Dynamic Range (On/Off)
Yes
-
Progress Bar
Yes
-
Thumbnail - Photo
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (Rx / Tx)
Yes / No
SOUND DSP
-
DSP
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - Xvid
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - MPEG-1
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - MOV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
VOB
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
-
Audio - FLAC
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle
VIDEO FEATURES
-
GUI/ Menu (Language)
Option
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
Resolution
up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Initial logo
Yes
-
BD - MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
BD - Simultaneous Playback
Yes
-
BD - Mixed Presentation of Dual Audio
Yes
-
BD - BD ROM profile
5.0
-
BD - Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
-
DVD - 1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward
BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Trick Play - Fast Back
BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Trick Play - Forward Slow
BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Trick Play - Pause
BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Trick Play - Forward Step
BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Search - Title/Track
BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Search - Chapter
BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Search - Time
BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track
HDMV, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Repeat Play - Chapter
HDMV, DVD(-VR)
-
Repeat Play - A-B
HDMV, DVD(-VR)
-
Resume Stop
DVD(-VR), CD-DA,MP3/WMA
-
Random
CD-DA, MP3/WMA
POWER
-
SMPS
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
100W
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50 Stations
ACCESSORY
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
CB3
-
Remote Control Unit - Unified
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery (Size)
AAA*2
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes (5 EA)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wireless Rx Kit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - Model Name
S75B1-F
-
Front - SPL
82dB
-
Front - System
Closed type
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
20mm (1ea)
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Aramid (1EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear - Model Name
S75B1-S
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Closed Type
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Aramid (1EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Center - Model Name
S74T1-C
-
Center - SPL
82dB
-
Center - System
Closed type
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
20mm (1ea)
-
Center - Woofer Unit
2.5" Aramid (2EA)
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
S75T1-W
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Paper
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
-
Subwooder - Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear Wireless Kit - Name
W4-2
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
410x55x260
-
Front Speaker
100.5x203x97.5
-
Center Speaker
342.5x86x87
-
Rear Speaker
100.5x148x95
-
Subwoofer
191x388.5x318
