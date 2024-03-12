We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UVnano Earbuds
Discover LG’s range of UV Nano Earbuds. Inbuilt with UV Nano technology, that combats pathogens, and a UV Nano charging case, which kills 99.9% of bacteria in the speaker mesh while charging, our self-cleaning earbuds offer crystal-clear sound, whilst keeping your buds safe. Stay clean and listen in comfort.