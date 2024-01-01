Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
0% THM 100% hatékonyság


0,0% THM
100% hatékonyság

Vásárolj a promócióban részt vevő
LG monitor kínálatunkból 0,0% THM-el!

 

Promóció időtartama: 2024. március 19. – március 28.

Az LG-nél 0,0% THM-mel hívogat a tavasz!

Nézd ki az igényeidnek legmegfelelőbb LG monitort és vedd meg most akár Cetelem 15 havi 0,0% THM-mel, valamint ingyenes házhoz szállítással az LG Webáruházban!

A promóció időtartama: 2024. március 19. – március 28.
A kedvezmény kizárólag a promócióban részt vevő termékekre vonatkozik, az LG Webáruházban történő vásárlások esetén.

Indítsd a tavaszt ezzel az ellenállhatatlan ajánlattal!

A promócióban résztvevő termékek:

A promóció időtartama: 2024. március 19. – március 28.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 15 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK:

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, 2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 15 hónap futamidő esetén.

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.

Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0,0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 15 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 50 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: nem kötelező, de az ügyfél választása és / vagy a hitelbírálat eredménye szerint változhat.



A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cetelem Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges dokumentumok meghatározásának, a hitelbírálatnak a jogát fenntartja, valamint az ajánlati kötöttségét kizárja. További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cetelem.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2024. március 19. napjától 2024. március 28. napjáig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cetelem hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei

A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.