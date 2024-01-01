Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED TV!

Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED!

 

A legkeresettebb
OLED TV Európában!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és
regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenes házhozszállítás



Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED TV!
 

A legkeresettebb OLED TV Európában – 12 éve a világ első számú OLED TV márkája.
 

Vásárolja meg új készülékét akár -50 000 Ft kedvezménnyel és regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenes házhozszállítással az LG Webáruházban!

 

A kiemelt ajánlatokra vonatkozó akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény csak a “Kiemelt ajánlatok” blokkban felsorolt termékekre vonatkozik.
 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Tekintse meg az LG Webáruház további ajánlatait:

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Exkluzív kedvezmények<br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

*10 milió eladott OLED TV- Forrás: LG belső mérés, Európai kiskereskedelemben értékesített mennyiség alapján a  2013-2025 időszakban.
12 éve a világ első számú OLED TV márkája  - Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2024 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból való következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.