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Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!
Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!


Töltse ki a kvízünket, és nyerjen prémium LG terméket!
Fedezze fel, mennyi idő megy el házimunkára, és mit tehet azért, hogy ebből több jusson az értékes pillanatokra!

<b>Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!<br>Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!</b> Játszom<b>Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!<br>Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!</b> Játékszabályzat

A magyar valóság
Mennyit időt vesz igénybe a házimunka?



A KSH adatai¹ szerint a háztartási feladatok megoszlása az elmúlt évtizedekben ugyan változott, de a nők továbbra is jelentősen több időt fordítanak házimunkára.

A különbség nemcsak a teljes időráfordításban jelenik meg, hanem az egyes feladatokban is: a főzés, takarítás és a háztartás mindennapi működtetése továbbra is nagyrészt a nőkre hárul. Bár a férfiak részvétele növekedett, az egyenlőbb megosztás még mindig kihívás.

Ezt a helyzetet felismerve az LG egy különleges anyák napi kezdeményezést indít, amely arra hívja fel a figyelmet, mennyire értékes az idő. A kampány célja, hogy játékos formábn mutassa meg, mennyi időt lehet visszaadni a mindennapokban – és hogy a technológia hogyan segíthet ebben.
 

1https://www.ksh.hu/stadat_files/ido/hu/ido0010.html

Töltse ki a kvízünket, és nyerjen prémium LG terméket!

Kiemelt Anyák napi ajánlataink 10% kuponkedvezménnyel!

Nyerhet egy LG prémium terméket!

 

 

Láthatatlan munka a családban
Miért marad anya egyedül a feladatokkal?


A háztartás működtetése sokszor nem látványos, mégis folyamatos jelenlétet igényel. Ez az a „láthatatlan munka”, amely ritkán kerül szóba, mégis nap mint nap meghatározza a családok működését. A bevásárlás, a főzés, a szervezés és a rend fenntartása észrevétlenül épülnek egymásra, és gyakran egyetlen ember vállán maradnak.

 

Sok családban ez a szerep ma is elsősorban az édesanyákhoz kötődik. Nem tudatos döntés eredményeként, hanem megszokásból és kimondatlan elvárások mentén: a feladatok „maguktól” találnak rájuk, miközben mindez a környezet számára természetessé válik.

 

A KSH adatai2 szerint egy házimunkát végző nő átlagosan napi közel 3 órát (194 percet) fordít háztartási és ház körüli munkára, ami éves szinten több mint 1100 órát jelent – közel 50 napnyi folyamatos munkát. Olyan időt, amely nemcsak feladatokból áll, hanem elmaradt pihenésből és meg nem élt közös pillanatokból is. Kampányunk célja, hogy ráirányítsa a figyelmet arra, hogy az idő nem magától szabadul fel – azt közösen kell visszanyernünk. A cél nem csupán a feladatok kipipálása, hanem a terhek csökkentése, az értékes percek felszabadítása. Mert az élet akkor igazán szép (Life's Good), ha több idő jut arra, ami igazán fontos: egymásra és a valódi pillanatokra.

 

2https://www.ksh.hu/stadat_files/ido/hu/ido0010.html

Hogyan segítheti az innovatív technológia a családot?


A szemléletváltás mellett a valódi áttörést a modern technológia hozza el az otthonunkba. Egy korszerű háztartási készülék ma már nem csupán munkaeszköz, hanem egy intelligens szövetséges, amely az innovatív funkcióknak köszönhetően képes átírni a napi rutint, és kézzelfogható módon teszi egyszerűbbé, kényelmesebbé és kiszámíthatóbbá a háztartás működését.

 

Az okosmegoldások – az öntanuló mosási ciklusoktól a precíziós konyhai technológiákig – leveszik a vállunkról a monotonitás terhét és a folyamatos tervezés kényszerét. Amikor a legnehezebb feladatokat prémium eszközökre bízhatjuk, a házimunka megszűnik kimerítő „második műszaknak” lenni. A technológia így válik valódi segítséggé: időt teremt ott, ahol korábban csak kötelezettségek voltak.

 

Reméljük, az Ön számára is láthatóbbá vált, mennyi időt visz el a házimunka és, hogy ebből mennyit lehet visszanyerni munkamegosztással és a megfelelő technológia alkalmazásával.

Projektor

Nyerje meg prémium LG termékeink egyikét!

 

Töltse ki a kvízünket, és nyerje meg az alábbi prémium LG termékek egyikét! Fedezze fel, mennyi idő megy el az Ön otthonában házimunkára, és mit tehet azért, hogy ebből több jusson az értékes pillanatokra!

 

Ráadásul ha az LG Anyák napi villámakció promóciója keretében — április 30. 12:00 és május 4. 16:00 között — a kvíz kitöltése mellett megjelölt termékek közül vásárol az LG Webáruházban, megduplázhatja esélyeit a nyereményre.

Választható nyeremények:

LG OLED evo AI 55” C5 tévé - OLED55C5ELB

Ha kevesebb idő megy el a teendőkre, több marad az együtt töltött pillanatokra. Legyen az egy látványos mozifilm vagy egy pörgős játék, az LG OLED evo AI TV tökéletes feketéje, végtelen kontrasztja és lélegzetelállító részletgazdagsága kaput nyit a kikapcsolódás világára – így a közös filmezés vagy családi játék garantáltan a nap fénypontja lesz. Az LG 13 éve a világ első számú OLED TV márkája.*

Részletek

LG Gőzös mosó-szárítógép AI DD technológiával - F4DR711S2BA

Ha kevesebb időt kell a ruhák ápolásával töltenünk, több idő marad egymásra. Az LG AI DD technológia intelligens szövétvédelme és a gőz ereje nemcsak tisztaságot, hanem gondtalanságot is hoz az otthonokba, hogy mindenki arra koncentrálhasson, ami igazán számít. 

Részletek

39” UltraGear OLED monitor - 39GX90SA-W

Ha végre jut egy kis idő a kikapcsolódásra, érdemes a legmagasabb szintet választani. Az 39"-os LG UltraGear™ ívelt OLED Smart Gaming Monitor elképesztő, 240Hz-es képfrissítési sebessége, magával ragadó vizuális világa minden pillanatot intenzívebbé tesz, így a szórakozás - legyen az játék vagy streaming - valódi, mély kikapcsolódássá válik. 

Részletek

LG CordZero A9T porszívó - A9T-PRIME1C

Ha gyorsabban végzünk a feladatokkal, több idő marad a valódi kikapcsolódásra. az LG CordZero™ A9T Álló porszívóval a takarítás többé nem nyűg, hanem egy gyors rutin. Kényelmes, vezeték nélküli kialakításának köszönhetően bármikor könnyedén előkapható, a Kompressor™ technológia pedig megduplázza a tartály kapacitását.

Részletek
Kitöltöm a kvízt

A sorsolás időpontja: 2026. május 22.

 

A játék során egyetlen nyertest sorsolunk azok közül a válaszadók közül, akik kitöltötték a fenti kvízt, vagy azok közül a vásárlók közül, akik a promóció ideje alatt az LG Webáruházban vásároltak legalább egy LG terméket és a termék kiszállítását követő 14 napon belül indoklás nélkül nem álltak el a termék vásárlásától.


A nyertes játékos egy terméket választhat a fent bemutatott négy termék közül.

A nyereményjáték játékszabályzatát itt találja.

*Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2026 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból való következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.