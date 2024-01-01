We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG hírek
Hírcentrumunkban vállalati információkat tölthet le, sajtóközleményeket olvashat, illetve kapcsolatba léphet az LG vállalati kommunikációs csapatával.
Médiakapcsolatok
Az LG Electronics vállalattal kapcsolatos bővebb információkért forduljon globális vállalati kommunikációs csapatunkhoz.
LG Electronics központ – Vállalati kommunikációs csapat
· P.O. Box 150-721
· LG Twin Towers 20 Yoido-dong,
· Youngdungpo-gu Seoul, Korea
· Tel: +82-2-3777-1114
· Fax: +82-2-3777-5331