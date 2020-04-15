We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Új termékfilozófia alapján alkotja meg okostelefonjait az LG
Budapest, 2020. április 15. — Mivel napjaink okostelefonjai egyre jobban hasonlítanak egymásra és mind nehezebb pusztán a technikai jellemzőik alapján megkülönböztetni őket, az LG Electronics (LG) úgy döntött, hogy erre a kihívásra egy új termékfilozófia megalkotásával válaszol. Az új filozófiát megtestesítő első okostelefon a hamarosan érkező LG VELVET lesz, amely egyedi, esőcsepp formájú kamerájával és szimmetrikus, áramlást idéző formatervvel a különleges dizájnra és a tapintható eleganciára helyezi a hangsúlyt.
- Előző
- Következő
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hu/hu/az-lg/sajtokozlemenyek/uj-termekfilozofia-alapjan-alkotja-meg-okostelefonjait-az-lg.html isCopied
paste