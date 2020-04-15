Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Új termékfilozófia alapján alkotja meg okostelefonjait az LG

CORPORATE 04/15/2020
Budapest, 2020. április 15. — Mivel napjaink okostelefonjai egyre jobban hasonlítanak egymásra és mind nehezebb pusztán a technikai jellemzőik alapján megkülönböztetni őket, az LG Electronics (LG) úgy döntött, hogy erre a kihívásra egy új termékfilozófia megalkotásával válaszol. Az új filozófiát megtestesítő első okostelefon a hamarosan érkező LG VELVET lesz, amely egyedi, esőcsepp formájú kamerájával és szimmetrikus, áramlást idéző formatervvel a különleges dizájnra és a tapintható eleganciára helyezi a hangsúlyt.
 
Az új termékfilozófia lényege, hogy az LG a készülékeit a jövőben a különleges dizájn és a tapintással is érzékelhető elegancia alkalmazásával különbözteti meg a versenytársaktól. Az LG VELVET lesz egyúttal az első olyan készülék, amely megtestesíti az LG mobileszközeinek új márkastratégiáját is. A dél-koreai gyártó ugyanis szakít azzal a hagyománnyal, hogy betűkkel és számokkal jelöli a telefonok típusait és generációit, ehelyett áttér az olyan ismerős és kifejező nevek használatára, amelyek segítenek a fogyasztóknak a személyiségükhöz és a folyton változó trendekhez leginkább illeszkedő készülék kiválasztásában. A VELVET név arra a finom eleganciára és minőségi kialakításra utal, melyet az új készülék képvisel.
 
„Új márkastratégiánk a különleges egyéni ízlésre fókuszáló jelenlegi trendekre reagál azzal, hogy még hangsúlyosabbá teszi a dizájn szerepét”— mondta Chang Ma, az LG mobilüzletágának termékstratégiáért felelős szenior alelnöke. „Egy olyan intuitív megközelítésről van szó, amely meggyőződésünk szerint képes rezonálni napjaink fogyasztói igényeire, illetve segít abban, hogy tisztább márkaidentitást alkothassunk meg.”

 
# # #
 
 
LG Electronics
Az LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) az elektronikai termékek egyik legjelentősebb szállítója és technológiai megújítója, amely világszerte 140 helyen több mint 70 ezer alkalmazottat foglalkoztat. A vállalat 2019-ben 53 milliárd dolláros (62,3 ezer milliárd koreai wonos) éves forgalmat ért el globális szinten. Az LG öt üzleti területen – szórakoztatóelektronika, mobilkommunikáció, háztartási elektronikai és légkondicionáló megoldások, járműalkatrészek valamint üzleti megoldások – végzi tevékenységét, és a világ egyik vezető televízió-, hűtőszekrény-, légkondicionáló-, mosógép- és mobilgyártója. További hírek és információk a www.LGnewsroom.com címen érhetők el.
