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Az LG-vel az élet szép

Az LG-vel az élet szép

Az LG-vel az élet szép


Tapasztalja meg, milyen, amikor a technológia
valóban Önért dolgozik. Regisztráljon és nyerjen
prémium LG terméket!

Az LG-vel az élet szép RegisztrációAz LG-vel az élet szép Játékszabályzat

 

Az LG termékeket úgy alkottuk meg, hogy a különféle egyéni szokásokhoz, rutinokhoz alkalmazkodjanak, és ott segítsenek, ahol a legnagyobb szükség van rájuk.

BÁRHOGY ÉLÜNK. BÁRMI A TEMPÓNK. AZ LG-VEL AZ ÉLET SZÉP

 

Az életünk tele van különféle szokásokkal, rutinokkal. Van, aki sorozatot darál hajnalig. Van, aki a morzsára is lesből támad... És van, aki egyszerűen csak szereti, ha az otthona kényelmes, okosan és összehangoltan működik – a saját ritmusában.

Az LG-nél ezért hisszük, hogy a technológia akkor igazán értékes, ha nem csupán funkcionális eszköz, hanem természetesen alkalmazkodik a mindennapi életstílushoz, kényelmesebbé, hatékonyabbá és élvezetesebbé téve azt. 

ÖN CSAK ÉLJE A MINDENNAPJAIT. A TECHNOLÓGIA IGAZODIK ÖNHÖZ.


Nem kell megváltozni.
 

Nem kell tudatosabbá, rendszerezettebbé, hatékonyabbá válni. Mindenki úgy jó, ahogyan van.
 

Az LG termékeket úgy alkottuk meg, hogy az egyéni szokásokhoz alkalmazkodjanak, és ott segítsenek, ahol a legnagyobb szükség van rájuk. Olyan dizájnnal, ami nem zavar bele a térbe, hanem hozzátesz. Olyan funkcióval, és technológiával, ami nem bonyolítja az életet, hanem egyszerűsíti azt.

TALÁLJA MEG, MI ILLIK ÖNHÖZ


Az élet szép. De az LG-vel még szebb.

KATEGÓRIÁK

TELEVíZIÓK


Az LG AI TV-k részletgazdag képe, tökéletes színmegjelenítése maximálisan támogatja a kompromisszummentes kikapcsolódást.

 

Fedezze fel az LG televízió kínálatot!

Televíziók

HŰTŐSZEKRÉNYEK



Az LG hűtőszekrények a praktikus tárolási lehetőséggel és energiatakarékos működéssel teszik a mindennapokat egyszerűbbé.

 

Fedezze fel az LG hűtőszekrény kínálatot!

Hűtőszekrények

MOSOGATÓGÉPEK


Az LG mosogatógépek a stílusos megjelenést nagy teljesítménnyel és modern technológiákkal ötvözik, emelllett gondoskodnak az alapos és egyenletes tisztításról.

 

Fedezze fel az LG mosogatógép kínálatot!

Mosogatógépek

MOSÓ- ÉS SZÁRÍTÓGÉPEK

 

Intelligens programok, kíméletes és hatékony működés, ami leveszi a terhet a mindennapokról.


Fedezze fel az LG mosó- és szárítógép kínálatot!

Mosó- és szárítógépek

KLíMÁK

 

Az LG klímamegoldásai precíz szabályozást, energiatakarékos működést és letisztult megjelenést kínálnak, hogy az otthona hőmérséklete mindig Önhöz igazodjon.

 

Fedezze fel az LG klíma kínálatot!

Klímák

ÁLLÓ PORSZÍVÓK

 

Vezetéknélküli szabadság, automata portartály-ürítés, erőteljes szívóerő. Kevesebb macera, több komfort.

 

Fedezze fel az LG Álló porszívó kínálatot!

Álló porszívók
Regisztráljon és nyerjen prémium LG terméket!

 

Legyen Ön is regisztrált ügyfelünk! 

5% kedvezményre jogosító Welcome kupon

Regisztráljon 5% kedvezményért!

Regisztráció

Ingyenes házhozszállítás

Regisztráljon az LG Webáruházba, és számos LG terméket ingyenesen otthonába szállítunk. Régi készülékét kérésére ingyenesen elszállítjuk!

Regisztráció

LG Hírlevél

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre és értesüljön elsőként legújabb termékeinkről és akcióinkról - hírlevelünkben mindent megtalál! 

Regisztráció

Választható nyeremények:

Egy szerencsés nyertes megnyerheti az alábbi prémium LG termékek egyikét!

OLED55C5ELB


55 colos LG OLED evo AI 4K Smart TV. Az LG 13 éve a világ első számú OLED TV márkája. 

Részletek

F4DR711S2BA


11/6 kg, max. 1400 ford./perc, Gőz mosó-szárítógép, TurboWash™360, AI DD™ és WiFi funkcióval.

Részletek

39GX90SA-W


39"-os UltraGear™ OLED 21:9 képarányú WQHD ívelt Smart Gaming Monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

Részletek

A9T-PRIME1C

 

CordZero™ A9T Álló porszívó Automatikus portartály ürítéssel, Smart Inverter Motor™-ral.

Részletek


A promóció időtartama: 2026. május 12 – 2026. június 1.
A sorsolás időpontja: 2026. június 22.


A játék során egyetlen nyertest sorsolunk azok közül, akik regisztráltak ezen az oldalon, vagy azok közül a vásárlók közül, akik az LG Webáruház Napok promóció ideje alatt az LG Webáruházban vásároltak legalább egy LG terméket és a termék kiszállítását követő 14 napon belül indoklás nélkül nem álltak el a termék vásárlásától.

 


A nyertes játékos egy terméket választhat a fent bemutatott négy termék közül.


A nyereményjáték játékszabályzatát itt találja.

LG Webáruház Napok - Akár 100 000 Ft kedvezmény!

LG Webáruház napok nyereményjátékkal

Érdekel