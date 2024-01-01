Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A CES 2023 TÖRTÉNETE

LG World Premiere
Highlights

Booth Tour with
Austin Evans

Booth Tour with
JerryRigEverything

2023 CES Life on the UP
with ThinQ UP

2023 CES LG Refrigerator
with MoodUP

LG OLED
10thAnniversary

A LEGÚJABB TERMÉKEK
BEMUTATÁSA A CES 2023 KIÁLLÍTÁSON

A konyhabútor-mélységű MAX InstaView képe.

Konyhabútor-mélységű MAX InstaView

An image of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan.

AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

An image of LG SIGNATURE OLED M

LG SIGNATURE
OLED M

A képen látható a WashTower™ Center Control™ technológiával.

WashTower™ Center Control™ funkció

Az LG gram képe.

LG gram

Az LG UltraGear™ OLED képe.

LG UltraGear™ OLED

A LIFE’S GOOD DÍJ szimbóluma.

LIFE’S GOOD DÍJ

Ismerje meg a döntősöket, amelyek segítségével szebb lesz a jövő az emberek és a bolygó számára egyaránt.

LIFE'S GOOD DÍJ

Az LG LABS szimbólumának képe.

Ragyog az
ihlettől

Life's Good, amikor egy kísérleti ötlet értékes, új életmód felé nyit utat.

Ragyog az<br>ihlettől Fedezzen fel többet

Egy jármű belsejének képe egy felszerelt monitorral.

LIFE'S GOOD
AZ AUTÓKKAL

A mobilitás jövője – hely, amely megérti, előre látja az útját, és gondoskodik Önről. Az LG Mobility figyelemre méltó trendjei.

LIFE'S GOOD<BR>AZ AUTÓKKAL Fedezzen fel többet

LG Signature kulcsnézet.

Éljen határtalanul

Tapasztalja meg a magasabb szintű életet. Örökzöld kialakítás, kiváló gyártástechnológia és határtalan innováció.

Éljen határtalanul Fedezzen fel többet