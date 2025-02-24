Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Akár 10% kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás a promócióban megjelölt termékekre

A háztartás hősei
az LG Webáruházban!

Akár 10% kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás a promócióban megjelölt termékekre

 

A megjelölt készülékek akár 0% THM-mel 4 havi részletre.
 

Ráadásul egyes prémium hűtők most 25% kedvezménnyel kaphatók!
 

A promóció időtartama: 2025. február 24.- 2025. április 6.

A háztartás hősei készen állnak, hogy megkönnyítsék mindennapjait és kényelmesebbé tegyék otthonát, szerezze be őket kedvezményesen

Vásároljon új hűtőt, mosógépet, szárítógépet, mosogatógépet, vagy mikrohullámú sütőt az LG Webáruház akciós kínálatából akár 10% kedvezménnyel és mi a promócióban megjelölt készülékeket ingyenesen otthonába is szállítjuk!
A megjelölt készülékeket akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel 4 havi részletre is megvásárolhatja!

 

Prémium LG InstaView™ MoodUP™ és InstaView™ alulfagyasztós hűtőszekrények most 25% kuponkedvezménnyel kaphatók az LG Webáruházban!

 

A promóció időtartama:
2025. február 24.- 2025. április 6. 12 óráig

Prémium hűtőszekrények 25% kuponkedvezménnyel

Kiemelt ajánlatok 10% kuponkedvezménnyel!

Kuponkód: haztartas10

Konyhagépek

Textilápolás

További ajánlataink 5% kuponkedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: haztartas5

Konyhagépek

Textilápolás

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag a fent felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. február 24. – 2025. április 6. 12 óráig, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

Okos befektetés ma, éveken át tartó előnyök holnap!


Fektessen be okosan
LG termékekbe
az LG Webáruházban!

 

+ 15% kedvezmény két termék együttes vásárlásakor!
+ 0% THM kiemelt termékekre, fizessen 4 részletben!
+ Ingyen házhozszállítás regisztrált vásárlóknak

<br>Fektessen be okosan <br>LG termékekbe <br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei