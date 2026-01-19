About Cookies on This Site

Hétvégi hűtő villámakció!

Hétvégi hűtő villámakció!

Hétvégi hűtő villámakció:
15% kedvezmény!

Beépíthető konyhai készülékekre 10%, 15%
vagy akár 20% kedvezmény,
és 60 napos visszaküldési garancia!

15% kuponkedvezmény a promócióban résztvevő LG hűtőkre regisztrált vásárlóinknak, csak hétfő délig az LG Webáruházban!

 

A 15% kuponkedvezmény a feltüntetett árakból vonódik le a kosárba helyezés után!
 

A kedvezményhez használja a huto15 kuponkódot!

Keresse beépíthető konyhai készülékeinket is 10%, 15%, vagy akár 20% kedvezménnyel, 60 napos visszaküldési garanciával az LG Webáruházban!

 

Ráadásul a választott készüléket akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel is megvásárolhatja!

Részletek

A hétvégi hűtő villámakcióban résztvevő készülékek:

Alulfagyasztós hűtők

Felülfagyasztós és egyajtós hűtők

Nagykapacitású hűtők

Projektor

A kedvezmény igénybevételéhez:

1. Amennyiben rendelkezik saját LG felhasználói fiókkal, jelentkezzen be, és a termékek kosárba helyezését követően a legördülő menüből válassza ki a kuponkódot.
 

2. Amennyiben nem rendelkezik felhasználói fiókkal, itt regisztrálhat.
 

3. A 15% kuponkedvezmény a termék feltüntetett árából az LG Webáruházban leadott rendelés véglegesítésekor a huto15 kuponkód használatával kerül levonásra! 

 

A hétvégi hűtő villámakció időtartama: a fent felsorolt akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az LG Webáruházban 2026. január 16. 12:00 – 2026. január 19. 12:00-ig leadott rendelések esetén vehetők igénybe!

 


A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel és csomagajánlatokkal nem összevonhatók.

Beépíthető konyhai készülékek 10%, 15%, vagy akár 20% kedvezménnyel!

Beépíthető konyhai készülékek 10%, 15%, vagy akár 20% kedvezménnyel!

Beépíthető konyhai készülékek 10%, 15%, vagy akár 20% kedvezménnyel!


Akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel
60 napos visszaküldési garanciával.