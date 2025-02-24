Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG hűtőszekrények jó áron az LG Webáruházban!

Tavaszi frissesség a hűtés bajnokaival!


LG hűtőszekrények jó áron
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft megtakarítás
Akár 0% THM, fizessen 4 részletben
✔ Ingyenes házhozszállítás


A promóció időtartama: 2025. április 7. – 2025. május 7.

Tavaszi frissesség a hűtés bajnokaival
az LG Webáruházban!


Szerelje fel konyháját most akár 50 000 Ft megtakarítással kedvezményes áron a hűtés bajnokaival, akik gondoskodnak róla, hogy ételei tovább frissek és ízletesek maradjanak! Energiatakarékos működésük, tágas belső terük és innovatív hűtési technológiájuk miatt az LG hűtőszekrények okos választást jelentenek a mindennapokra.

Válassza ki az otthonába legjobban illő hűtőt a promócióban résztvevő termékek közül és fizessen akár 4 havi részletre 0% THM Cofidis hitellel! Ráadásul a kiválasztott készüléket ingyenesen házhozszállítjuk.

Ne hagyja ki tavaszi ajánlatunkat, hűtse le okosan élelmiszereit és élvezze a frissességet minden nap!

A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

 

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. április 7. – 2025. május 7. 12 óra között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Okos befektetés ma, éveken át tartó előnyök holnap!


Fektessen be okosan
LG termékekbe
az LG Webáruházban!

 

+ 15% kedvezmény két termék együttes vásárlásakor!
+ 0% THM kiemelt termékekre, fizessen 4 részletben!
+ Ingyen házhozszállítás regisztrált vásárlóknak

<br>Fektessen be okosan <br>LG termékekbe <br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei