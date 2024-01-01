Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Egyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling⁺™ technológia, 386L kapacitás
GLT51PZGSZ label energy.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

Egyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling⁺™ technológia, 386L kapacitás

GLT51PZGSZ
()
Fő tulajdonságok

  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • 386L extra nagy kapacitás
  • Tökéletes illeszkedés a konyhabútorba
  • Smart Inverter Kompresszor
Több

A hűtőszekrény és a fagyasztó szemből nézve, tökéletesen beillesztve egy modern konyhába.

A frissesség tökéletes megjelenésbe zárva

A hűtőszekrényt úgy tervezték, hogy maximális funkcionalitás mellett minden eleme eleganciát sugározzon konyhájában.

*A kép illusztráció, a tényleges termék a fotótól eltérhet.

DoorCooling⁺™

Egyenletesebb és Gyorsabb hűtés

Az egyenletes és gyors hűtésnek köszönhetően az élelmiszerek frissek, az italok kellemesen hűsítők lesznek a hűtő bármely polcán.

*TÜV Rheinland teszt alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva az LG DoorCooling⁺™ funkció nélküli R327S és a DoorCooling+™ funkciós GLT51PZGSZ modellek esetén azt vizsgálták, hogy mennyi időre van szükség ahhoz, hogy az ajtóra szerelt kosárban a hőmérséklet 25°C-ról 5°C-ra csökkenjen.
*A kép illusztráció, a termék a valóságban eltérő lehet. A DoorCooling⁺™ az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

A Moist Balance Crisper fiók képe, mely tele van pakolva élelmiszerekkel és a részletnagyításban látható a bordázott felület, ami a ételek frissességének megőrzésében segít.
Moist Balance Crisper™

A nedvességtartalom megőrzése a ropogós falatokért

A Moist Balance Crisper™ egy speciálisan bordázott felületű rekesz, amely optimális szinten tartja a páratartalmat. Segítségével tovább maradnak frissek a gyümölcsök és ropogósak a zöldségek.
A hűtőszekrény szemből mutatva, ajtaja nyitva, bemutatva a benne lévő élelemiszereket. A kék keret a kifelé mutató nyilakkal együtt kiemeli a belső teret azt mutatva, hogy bőséges hely van benne.
Extra nagy kapacitás

Nagyobb belső tér, Több tárolóhely

A hűtőszekrény extra nagy 386 literes kapacitása elegendő helyet biztosít minden finomság számára.

*A kép illusztráció, a tényleges termék a fotótól eltérhet.

Tökéletes illeszkedés

A beépíthető készülékekhez hasonló megjelenés

A sík ajtó és a konyhaszekrénybe akadálytalanul beilleszkedő kialakítás a beépíthető készülékekhez hasonló megjelenést kölcsönöz.

Sík oldalfalak, tökéletes illeszkedés

Tökéletesen illeszkedik a konyhabútorba a letisztult, minimalista megjelenés érdekében.

    Sík ajtófelület

    A sík ajtónak köszönhetően szinte a beépíthetó készülékekkel azonos megjelenést kölcsönöz

    Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás

    Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás technikának hála, szinte közvetlenül a bútor fala mellé helyezhető.

    A fagyasztószekrény szemből nézve látható egy konyhában. Az ajtó szélén található kék keret és a befelé mutató nyilak kiemelik, hogyan illeszkedik akadálytalanul egy sztenderd konyhabútorba.
    A fagyasztószekrény szemből nézve látható egy konyhában. Az ajtó szélén található kék keret és a befelé mutató nyilak kiemelik, hogyan illeszkedik akadálytalanul egy sztenderd konyhabútorba.
    A hűtőszekrény felülnézete látható nyitott ajtóval négy különböző ajtónyitási szögben, és az ajtópánt felnagyított képe, amely azt mutatja, hogy soha nem érinti a mellette lévő falat.
    A fagyasztószekrény szemből nézve látható egy konyhában. Az ajtó szélén található kék keret és a befelé mutató nyilak kiemelik, hogyan illeszkedik akadálytalanul egy sztenderd konyhabútorba.
    A fagyasztószekrény teteje látható kissé oldalnézetben, és két nyíl a fal felé mutat a felső szélén, jelezve, hogy egy szintben van a körülötte lévő szekrényekkel.
    A hűtőszekrény felülnézete látható nyitott ajtóval négy különböző ajtónyitási szögben, és az ajtópánt felnagyított képe, amely azt mutatja, hogy soha nem érinti a mellette lévő falat.
    A fagyasztószekrény szemből nézve látható egy konyhában. Az ajtó szélén található kék keret és a befelé mutató nyilak kiemelik, hogyan illeszkedik akadálytalanul egy sztenderd konyhabútorba.

    Sík oldalfalak, tökéletes illeszkedés

    Tökéletesen illeszkedik a konyhabútorba a letisztult, minimalista megjelenés érdekében.

      A fagyasztószekrény teteje látható kissé oldalnézetben, és két nyíl a fal felé mutat a felső szélén, jelezve, hogy egy szintben van a körülötte lévő szekrényekkel.

      Sík ajtófelület

      A sík ajtónak köszönhetően szinte a beépíthetó készülékekkel azonos megjelenést kölcsönöz

      A hűtőszekrény felülnézete látható nyitott ajtóval négy különböző ajtónyitási szögben, és az ajtópánt felnagyított képe, amely azt mutatja, hogy soha nem érinti a mellette lévő falat.

      Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás

      Kopp-Stop ajtónyitás technikának hála, szinte közvetlenül a bútor fala mellé helyezhető.

      A Smart Inverter Kompresszor 10 év garancia piktogram a Smart Inverter Kompresszor piktogram mellett
      Smart Inverter Compressor™

      Eneregiatakarékos és Megbízható 10 év garanciával

      Az LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ energiatakarékos és tartós működést garantál, amivel nem csupán a pénztárcánkat, hanem a bolygónkat is óvja. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.

      *Teszteredmény a "KS C ISO 15502" szabvány alapján (Modellek: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

      Összegzés

      Nyomtatás

      MÉRETEK

      KAPACITÁS
      386 L
      MÉRET (SZÉL X MAG X MÉLY)
      595 x 1860 x 707 mm
      ENERGIAOSZTÁLY
      E (A - G skála)
      KOMPRESSZOR TÍPUSA
      Smart inverter kompresszor

      Összes adat

      MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

      • Terméktípus

        Egyajtós hűtőszekrény

      ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

      • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

        386

      • Hűtő kapacitás (liter)

        386

      MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

      • Termék súlya (kg)

        69

      • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

        76

      • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

        595 x 1 860 x 707

      • Termék méretei csomagolással (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

        658 x 1 932 x 766

      KIJELZŐ

      • LED kijelző

        Belső LED

      • Gyerekzár

        Nem

      DIZÁJN

      • Ajtófront színe

        Hamvas ezüst

      • Fogantyú típusa

        Könnyített nyitású fogantyú

      • Metal Fresh

        Nem

      JELLEMZŐK

      • Kompresszor típusa

        Smart Inverter Kompresszor

      • 10 év garancia a kompresszorra

        Igen

      • Total No Frost

        Igen

      • Többszörös légáram

        Igen

      • LINEAR Cooling™

        Igen

      • Door Cooling+™

        Igen

      TELJESÍTMÉNY

      • Energiaosztály

        E (A - G skálán)

      • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

        121

      • Zajszint (Osztály)

        C (A - D skálán)

      • Zajszint (dB)

        38

      INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

      • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

        Nem

      • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

        Igen

      HŰTŐ RÉSZ

      • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

        Igen

      • Edzett üveg polcok

        5 db

      • Összecsukható polc

        Nem

      • Felezhető Polc

        Nem

      • Bortartó

        Igen

      • Snack/sajt rekesz

        Nem

      • Tojástartó

        Igen

      • Átlátszó ajtókosár

        5 db

      • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

        2 db

      • Moist Balance Crisper fiók

        Igen

      • Fresh Balancer fiók

        Nem

      • Fresh Converter fiók

        Nem

      • Friss 0-s zóna

        Nem

      • Hagyományos fiók

        Igen

      • Energiatakarékos üzemmód

        Igen

      • Expressz hűtés

        Igen

      • Nyitott ajtó figyelmeztetés

        Igen

      MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

      TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
      The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
      A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

      Vásárlóink véleménye

      Hol kapható?

      Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

