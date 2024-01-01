Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Négyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ technológia, 530L kapacitás
Négyajtós hűtőszekrény, DoorCooling+™ technológia, 530L kapacitás

GMB860PYDE
()
Fő tulajdonságok

  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor

A hűtés új szintje

Az új prémium négyajtós hűtőszekrény új szintre emeli a hűtési technológiát és a hűtő letisztult megjelenését. A LinearCooling™ és a DoorCooling⁺™ technológiáknak köszönhetően gyorsabban és egyenletesen hűt, így őrízve meg az ételek frisseségét. A részletek és a tágas belsőtér modern, egyben elegáns külsőt és belsőt teremt.

Friss zöldségek és gyümölcsök

LINEARCooling™ és DoorCooling⁺™

A hőmérséklet-ingadozások csökkentésével az LG LINEARCooling™ tovább tartja frissen ételeit.

*A képek és videók illusztrációk, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

LINEARCooling™

Megőrzi a gyümölcsök és zöldségek valódi frissességét

LINEARCooling™ technológia csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így hosszabb ideig képes megőrizni a friss élelemiszerek zamatát és állapotát.

*UL-teszt eredmények alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva azt vizsgálták, hogy a frissentartó fiókba helyezett élelmiszer a kiszáradásból adódóan mennyi idő alatt veszíti el súlyának 5%-át az LGE Linear Cooling technológiával felszerelt GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ modellek esetén.
Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

DoorCooling⁺™

Frissesség egyenletesen és gyorsan

Az ételek frissek maradnak, az italok bármelyik polcon kellemesen hidegek lesznek az egyenletes és gyorsabb hűtésnek köszönhetően.

Gyorsabb és egyenletes hűtés mindenhol

*UL-teszt alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva vizsgálták az ajtó rekeszeiben a hűtési időt 25°C-ról 7°C-ra az LGE Door Cooling nélküli J822MT75 modell és a Door Cooling-os J823MT75 modell esetében. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.
A kép illusztráció, a termék a valóságban eltérő lehet. A Door Cooling⁺ az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

LG Lineáris Inverter kompresszor fenntartja a hűtő egyenletes hőmérsékletét.
Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos, Halk, Megbízható

A Lineáris Inverter Kompresszornak köszönhetően 32%-kal* csökken az energiafelhasználás. A kompresszor hosszantartó működését a 20 éves élettartam teszt* igazolja, így az LG 10 év garanciát vállal a kompresszorra és annak alkatrészeire.
A megbízhatóságon felül a Lineáris Inverter Kompresszor a 25%-kal* halkabb működést is garantálja.

*A Recipro-hoz képest, a VDE által tesztelve
32%-os energiatakarékosság: összehasonlítva az LG hagyományos recipro kompresszoros hűtőszekrénnyel. VDE tesztelés alapján összehasonlítva az energiafogyasztást és a zajszintet az LGE GBB530NSCXE és GBB530NSQWB modellek között.
10 év garancia és 20 éves élettartam: A tesztet az LG belső gyorsított, 20 éves életvizsgálati protokolljának megfelelően végezték. A vizsgálatok laboratóriumi körülmények között történtek, figyelembe véve a gyorsított és megfelelő használati feltételeket. A becsült élettartam semmiféle garanciát nem jelent.

Összegzés

MÉRETEK

GMB860PYDE

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    530

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    314

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • InstaView

    Nem

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Négyajtós hűtőszekrény

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    530

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    209

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    321

KIJELZŐ

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Belső kijelző

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    122

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    112

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 753

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 787

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    721

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    610

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Nem

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • InstaView

    Nem

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Nem

  • Jég- és vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    VCM

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

  • Metal Fresh

    Nem

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Nem

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    314

  • Klíma osztály

    T

  • Zajszint (dB)

    40

  • Zajszint (osztály)

    C (A - G skálán)

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    6

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    3

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (2 db)

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Összecsukható polc

    Nem

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806087989472

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztótér-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    Nem

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    6/2 darab

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

