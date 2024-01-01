Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás
GSVV80PYLL.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás

GSVV80PYLL.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás

GSVV80PYLL
()
  • Elölnézet
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
  • LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
Elölnézet
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL
LG InstaView™ Side-by-Side hűtőszekrény DoorCooling+™ és ThinQ™ technológia, 655L kapacitás, GSVV80PYLL

Fő tulajdonságok

  • InstaView
  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+
  • LG ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval
  • FRESHBalancer™
Több

InstaView™

Kopogjon kétszer és Pillantson bele

Kopogjon kétszer és pillantson be hűtőjébe a 23%-al nagyobb betekintést biztosító InstaView Door-in-Door™ ajtón keresztül.*

*Összehasonlítva az LG hagyományos Side by Side InstaView™ hűtőjével (GSX971NEAE).
*A videóban a termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

LinearCooling™

Megőrzi a gyümölcsök és zöldségek valódi frissességét

LinearCooling™ technológia csökkenti a hőmérséklet-ingadozásokat, így akár 7 napig is képes megőrizni az élelmiszerek frissességét.

*A TÜV Rheinland teszt eredményei alapján, melynek során az LG saját mérési módszerét használva azt vizsgálták, hogy a frissentartó fiókba helyezett pak choi (bordáskel) mennyi idő alatt veszíti el súlyának 5%-át az LGE LinearCooling technológiával felszerelt GSXV91NSAE modell esetén. Az eredmény az aktuális használat függvényében eltérő lehet.

Egy fekete InstaView hűtőszekrény elölnézete, belül világít. A hűtőszekrény tartalma az InstaView ajtón keresztül látható. Világjtó kék fénysugarak világítanak le termékekre a DoorCooling nyílásaiból.

DoorCooling+™

Frissesség Egyenletesen és Gyorsan

Az italok hamarabb hűlnek le, az ételek pedig megőrzik frissességüket a DoorCooling+™ egyenletes és gyorsabb hűtési teljesítményének köszönhetően.

*Az LG saját tesztelési módszerét alkalmazó TÜV Rheinland teszteredmények alapján, melyek során a DoorCooling+™ funkcióval rendelkező és a DoorCooling+™ funkcióval nem rendelkező modellek esetén azt hasonlították össze, hogy mennyi idő alatt csökken a felső kosárba helyezett víztartályban a víz hőmérséklete. Kizárólag a DoorCooling+™ funkcióval rendelkező modellek esetén.
*A termék képei illusztrációk, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.
*A DoorCooling+™az ajtó kinyitásakor leáll.

A hűtőszekrény alsó fiókjai tele vannak színes friss élelmiszerekkel. A kép a szabályozóra fókuszál, amellyel kiválasztható az optimális páratartalom az élelmiszerek frissességének megőrzése érdekében.
FRESHBalancer™

A frisseség megőrzése az optimális páratartalommal

Az optimális páratartalom fenntartásával a gyümölcsök és a zöldségek tovább maradnak frissek és zamatosak.

Egy fekete InstaView hűtővel felszerelt konyha oldalról nézve.

Elegáns megjelenés teljesen sík ajtóval

A teljesen sík ajtóval felszerelt hűtőszekrény minden konyhának elegáns megjelenést nyújt.

Egy fekete InstaView hűtővel felszerelt konyha oldalról nézve.

Nagy kapacitás

Tároljon többet a nagyobb belső térben

Élvezze a rengeteg helyet ételei és italai tárolására, így azok nem zsúfolódnak konyhájában.

*635L: EU szabvány alapján az LG GSXV91BSAE modell kapacitása 635L.
*A termék képe illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

LG ThinQ™

Intelligens vezérlés, Okos otthon

Vezérelje bárhonnan készülékét

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás lehetővé teszi, hogy olyan egyszerűen vezérelje hűtőjét, ahogy korábban soha nem tehette. Kapcsolja be az „Express Freeze” funkciót egyetlen gombnyomással.

Kapcsolat az egyszerű vezérlésért

Bizonytalan abban, hogy becsukta-e a hűtőszekrény ajtaját? Ne aggódjon. Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás közvetlenül a telefonjára küld értesítést, hogy figyelmeztesse Önt, ha nyitva maradt az ajtó.

*Az LG SmartThinQ új neve LG ThinQ. Az intelligens funkciók és a hangalapú irányítás országonként és modellenként eltérő lehet. A szolgáltatás elérhetőségéről érdeklődjön a helyi kiskereskedőnél vagy az LG képviseletnél.

A Smart Inverter Kompresszorra vonatkozó 10 év garancia logó a Smart Inverter logo mellett található.
Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Energiatakarékos és Tartós

Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszor energiahatékony, tartós és csendes működést garantál. Az LG Smart Inverter Kompresszorra 10 év garanciát vállalunk.*

*10 év garancia a Smart Inverter Kompresszorra (alkatrész garancia).

Összegzés

Nyomtatás

MÉRETEK

GSLV50PZXE
Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)
655
Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
ENERGIAOSZTÁLY
E (A - G skála)
KOMPRESSZOR TÍPUSA
Smart Inverter Kompresszor

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    655

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    352

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • InstaView

    Igen

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

Összes adat

MŰSZAKI ALAPADATOK

  • Terméktípus

    Side by Side

  • Szabványos/Pult mélység

    Pult mélység

  • Energiaosztály

    E (A - G skálán)

ŰRTARTALOM (L) - ISO NETTÓ

  • Teljes nettó űrtartalom (liter)

    655

  • Nettó fagyasztó űrtartalom (liter)

    239

  • Hűtő kapacitás (L)

    416

KIJELZŐ

  • Belső LED kijelző

    Igen

  • Expressz fagyasztás

    Igen

MÉRET ÉS SÚLY

  • Termék súlya csomagolással (kg)

    138

  • Termék súlya (kg)

    128

  • Magasság zsanérral együtt (mm)

    1 790

  • Magasság (mm)

    1 750

  • Mélység fogantyúval együtt (mm)

    735

  • Mélység ajtó nélkül (mm)

    620

  • Termék méretei (Szé x Ma x Mé mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

JELLEMZŐK

  • Door Cooling+™

    Igen

  • Door-in-Door™

    Nem

  • LINEAR Cooling™

    Igen

  • InstaView

    Igen

JÉG ÉS VÍZADAGOLÓ

  • Manuális jégkészítő

    Nem

  • Vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Jég- és vízadagoló

    Nem

  • Automatikus jégkészítő

    Nem

DESIGN

  • Ajtó anyaga

    PET

  • Ajtófront színe

    Hamvas matt ezüst

  • Metal Fresh

    Nem

  • Fogantyú típusa

    Rejtett fogantyú

TELJESÍTMÉNY

  • Kompresszor típusa

    Smart Inverter kompresszor

  • Energiafogyasztás (kWh/év)

    352

  • Klíma osztály

    T

  • Zajszint (dB)

    36

HŰTŐ RÉSZ

  • Átlátszó ajtókosár

    4

  • Hűtőszekrény-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    3

  • Snack/sajt rekesz

    Nem

  • Zöldség/Gyümölcs tároló fiókok

    Igen (2 db)

  • Többszörös légáráam

    Igen

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nem

INTELLIGENS FUNKCIÓK

  • Smart Diagnosis - Öndiagnosztika

    Igen

  • ThinQ - Wifi funkcióval

    Igen

EAN KÓD

  • EAN kód

    8806084429216

FAGYASZTÓ RÉSZ

  • Fagyasztótér-világítás

    Felső LED

  • Edzett üveg polcok

    3

  • Fagyasztó fiók

    2 Transparent

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek