<h1>A konyha hősei</h1>1

A konyha hősei

Vásároljon új hűtőt, mosogatógépet vagy mikrohullámú sütőt az LG Webáruház kínálatából most akár 10% kedvezménnyel, ingyenes házhoz szállítással és akár üzembehelyezéssel.

Vásároljon új hűtőt, mosogatógépet vagy mikrohullámú sütőt az LG Webáruház

 

kínálatából akár 10% kedvezménnyel!


Az ingyenes házhozszállításon felül a megjelölt készülékeinkhez ingyenes

 

üzembehelyezést is biztosítunk, melyről itt tájékozódhat.

 

 

Válasszon a konyhai eszközök széles kínálatából, és vásároljon LG hűtőt, mosogatógépet vagy mikrohullámú sütőt 5% vagy 10%-kal alacsonyabb áron.

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2023. november 7. – 2024. február 9. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

 

Kiemelt ajánlataink 10% kuponkedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: konyha10

További ajánlataink 5% kedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: konyha5

 

A fenti kedvezményeken felül vásárlásakor vegye igénybe ingyenes házhoz szállítás szolgáltatásunkat is, régi készüléke elszállításáról pedig kérésére a szállítás napján gondoskodunk.


Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A felsorolt kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem vonhatók össze!

 