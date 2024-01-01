Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
1+1 hétvégi monitor villámakció

15% kedvezmény a promócióban résztvevő készülékekre legalább 2 termék együttes vásárlása esetén az LG Webáruházban.

A promóció időtartama: 2024. 04. 26. 18 órától - 2024. 04. 29. 22 óráig

1+1 monitor villámakciónk keretében legalább 2 termék együttes vásárlása esetén 15% kedvezményt biztosítunk az LG Webáruházban!

Helyezz a kosárba legalább 2 darabot az alább felsorolt monitorok, Bluetooth hangszórók, projektorok és TV kiegészítők közül és vásárold meg a készülékeket 15%-os kedvezménnyel az LG Webáruházban!

A kedvezmény a feltüntetett árakból a kosárba helyezés után automatikusan levonódik.

Ráadásként a vásárolt termékeket ingyenes otthonodba szállítjuk.

Amennyiben a vásárló 2 terméket helyez a kosárba, a teljes vételárból 2 termék vásárlása esetén 15% kedvezmény kerül levonásra.


Amennyiben a vásárló a jogszabály által biztosított 14 napos elállási jogát gyakorolja, részben, vagy egészben elveszti a jogát a kedvezményre. Ennek következtében az általa visszaküldött készülék vagy készülékek árának jóváírásakor, a másik készülékre vagy készülékekre adott kedvezmény összege levonásra kerül a jóváírásból a visszaküldést követően megmaradó darabszámok függvényében, amennyiben továbbra is jogosult a kedvezményre.

A promóció időtartama: Fent felsorolt akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az LG Webáruházban
2024. április 26. 18 órától - 2024. április 29. 22 óráig leadott rendelések esetén vehetők igénybe!

A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.