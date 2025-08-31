Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Kezdd az új félévet felkészülten!

Kezdd az új félévet felkészülten!

 

Ultramenő LG monitorok sulikezdéshez
akár 40 000 Ft kedvezménnyel
és akár 0% THM-mel!

 

A promóció időtartama: 2025. augusztus 15. – 2025. szeptember 8.

Kezdd az új félévet felkészülten!


Prémium LG monitorok, most verhetetlen áron akár 40 000 Ft megtakarítással kedvezményes áron az LG Webáruházban!

Legyen szó akár iskolai tanévről, akár év végi hajráról, rajtunk nem múlik, hogy sikeres évet zárj! Prémium LG monitoraink most kedvezményes áron lehetnek a Tiéd, így sem a tanulásban, sem szakmai fronton nem érhet leküzdhetetlen akadály.


Válaszd ki a hozzád legjobban illőt a promócióban résztvevő termékek közül és fizess akár 0% THM Cofidis hitellel 4 havi részletre!
Regisztrálj az LG Webáruházba és a kiválasztott monitort ingyenesen házhozszállítjuk neked.

A termékek neve felett feltüntetett kuponkedvezmények a kosárba helyezéskor automatikusan levonódnak.

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

 

A fenti ajánlatunk kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. augusztus 15. – 2025. szeptember 8. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehető igénybe!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei