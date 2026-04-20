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8 kg, Szárítógép, ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval

MEZ00868395 RHX1008NWH 26.3.12 (1).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap
MEZ00868395 RHX1008NWH 26.3.12 (1).pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

8 kg, Szárítógép, ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval

RHX1008NWH
Front view of 8 kg, Szárítógép, ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval RHX1008NWH
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Elölnézet nyitott ajtóval
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Dob belső
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Felső rész elölnézete
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Kijelző
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Felső rész elölnézete
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Perspektivikus nézet balról
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Jobb oldali nézet nyitott ajtóval
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Oldal nézet
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Hátoldal
Front view of 8 kg, Szárítógép, ThinQ™ WiFi funkcióval RHX1008NWH
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Elölnézet nyitott ajtóval
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Dob belső
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Felső rész elölnézete
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Kijelző
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Felső rész elölnézete
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Perspektivikus nézet balról
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Jobb oldali nézet nyitott ajtóval
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Mosó- és öblítőszer adagoló
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Oldal nézet
RHX1008NWH Szárítógép Hátoldal

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Hűtőközeg típusa: R290
  • TÜV tanúsítvány
  • Automatikus kondenzátortisztítás
  • Dupla Filter
Több
Dupla szűrő

Dupla szűrő

Dupla szűrő, Garantált tisztaság

A dupla szűrő kiszűri a ruhákról lehulló szöszöket és hajszálakat.

4 összehajtott ruha

4 összehajtott ruha

Szenzoros szárítás

Optimális szárazság a program végén

A kiválasztott programnak megfelelően a nedvességérzékelő szenzorok segítségével a készülék automatikusan beállítja az optimális szárítási időt.

*A kép csupán illusztráció, és az eredmény az adott körülmények függvényében változhat.

Automatikus kondenzátortisztítás

Automatikus kondenzátortisztítás

Kondenzátor kényelmes tisztítással

Élvezze az automatikus kondenzátortisztítás előnyeit és felejtse el a manuális tisztítást!

*A kondenzátor tisztasága a környezeti tényezőktől függően eltérő lehet.

*Az automatikus kondenzátortisztítás működésének gyakorisága a ruhanemű méretétől és annak nedvességtartalmától függően változhat.

Ruhái újszerű állapotának megőrzése 

A hőszivattyús technológiának köszönhető alacsony hőmérsékleten történő szárítás óvja a ruhákat a zsugorodástól.

*Az eredmény a ruha anyagának függvényében változhat.

A videóban szereplő termék illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

LG ThinQ™

Intelligens vezérlés, Kényelmesebb élet

Vezérlés akár távolról is

Töltse le az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazást a mobiltelefonjára, hogy bárhonnan irányítani tudja szárítógépét, és hogy értesítést kapjon a futó program befejezéséről.

Igényeinek megfelelő szárítási ciklusok

Többféle szárítási program közül választhat, hogy ruhái akár viselésre készen, tökéltesen szárazak legyenek.

Okos párosítás - Intelligens mosás és szárítás

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás segítségével az LG mosógép Wi-Fi-n keresztül elküldi a legutoljára használt mosási beállításokat a szárítógép számára, így az automatikusan kiválasztja a megfelelő szárítási programot, hogy kellő védelmet nyújtson ruháinak.

*A környezeti tényezők befolyásolhatják a működést.

* Az LG SmartThinQ™ új elnevezése LG ThinQ™.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék a valóságban eltérő lehet.

Sík kialakítás és variálható elhelyezés

  • Edzettüveg
    Edzettüveg
  • háttér
  • Mosógép és Szárítógép
    Mosógép, Szárítógép
  • Rozsdamentes acél dob
    Rozsdamentes acél dob
  • Twinwash-Mini-D
  • Helyezze egymásra
    Helyezze egymásra
Nyomtatás

Összes adat

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.
Ha többet szeretne megtudni arról, hogyan kezeli ez a termék az adatokat és milyen jogai vannak felhasználóként, kérjük, látogasson el a „Adatkezelés és specifikációk” oldalra: LG Privacy

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Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

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Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható