Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A Z3 5 éves garanciájának logója. A G3 5 éves garanciájának logója.

Bízzon a mestermunkában

Az LG OLED prémiumminőségű gyártása lehetővé teszi, hogy nagylelkűen 5 éves garanciát vállaljunk a panelra.

*Az 1. évben a garancia kiterjed a panelra, az alkatrészekre és a munkadíjra. A 2–5. évben a garancia csak a panelra terjed ki, és a munkadíjat ki kell fizetni.
**Az 5 éves panelgarancia a 83M3, 77M3, 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 és 55G3 készülékekre vonatkozik.

A kép bal oldalán az LG OLED Z3 és egy padlóállvány látható oldalsó nézetben. A kép jobb oldala az LG OLED G3 galériakialakítását mutatja.

Nagyszerű borítás a legjobb tévéinkhez

Az 5 év panelgarancia a 2023-as SIGNATURE OLED 8K és a 2023-as OLED evo G3 TV termékcsaládok minden modelljére vonatkozik. A garancia az üzleti célú vagy nem rendeltetésszerű használatra nem vonatkozik, és csak a termék eredeti vásárlója részére érvényes, amennyiben a vásárlás törvényesen történt, a használat helyszíne pedig a vásárlás országa volt. És ne aggódjon, ha már megvásárolta valamelyik garancia alá eső TV modellünket, ez Önre is érvényes, csak élvezze a TV-jét.

*A garancia a 83M3, 77M3, 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 és 55G3 készülékekre vonatkozik.

Kiválóság, mindig fejlődik

Az LG OLED TV-kben háttérvilágítás helyett több millió önvilágító pixel található. Az önvilágító pixelek saját fényt bocsátanak ki, és a tökéletes fekete, a végtelen kontraszt és a pontosabb színek elérése érdekében be- és kikapcsolnak. Olyan nézési élményt nyújtanak, mint még soha, lenyűgöző képminőséggel és részletgazdagsággal, minden alkalommal, amikor nézi a műsort.

Az LG OLED G3 képe fekete háttér előtt rózsaszín és lila, absztrakt műalkotásokkal.

OLED TV

Egyszerűsítse az életét a még okosabb smart funkciókkal!

TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK

Tökéletes pár az ideális hangzáshoz

TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK

Legyen része még több Szórakozásban!

TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK

Miért az LG OLED TV?

TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK

LG OLED: Fenntarthatóság

TOVÁBBI INFORMÁCIÓK