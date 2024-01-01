Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

32 colos LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

32LR60006LA
A(z) 32 colos LG HD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024 32LR60006LA elölnézete
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Természetes és élénk színek a HD képernyőn
  • Gazdag, élethű kép az alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzorral
  • Magával ragadó, moziszerű filmnézés otthon a HDR10 Pro segítségével
  • Továbbfejlesztett játékélmény a Game Dashboard és az Optimizer segítségével
Több

Az alábbi termékáttekintésben használt képek szemléltetési célokat szolgálnak. A pontos ábrázolásért lásd az oldal tetején található képgalériát.

Narancssárga, citromsárga, rózsaszín és kék színű, kavics alakú műalkotás egy LG HD TV-n.

Merüljön el az élénk színekben és a tiszta képben

Kedvenc tartalmai az LG HD TV-n élénken tiszta és gazdag színvilágot nyújtanak.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.

HDR10 Pro

Rávilágít a legapróbb részletekre is

Lépjen be abba a csodálatos világba, ahol minden szín és fényerő úgy van feljavítva, hogy az lélegzetelállító látványt nyújtson - mindezt a HDR10 Pro technológia teszi lehetővé. 

Egy férfi arca osztott képernyőn, lilás árnyékos szobában, bal oldalon fehér SDR, jobb oldalon fehér HDR10 Pro felirattal.

*A HDR10 Pro az LG Electronics által kifejlesztett technológia, amely a „HDR10” képminőségi szabványon alapul.

alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor

Éljen át minden pillanatot még élethűbben

alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor alulról sugárzó sárga fénnyel és az AI processzorból kiágazó színes áramköri vezetékekkel

Az alpha 5 6. generációs AI processzor feljavítja a képet és a hangot a még lebilincselőbb élmény érdekében.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.

5.1 csatornás Virtuális térbeli hangzás

Merüljön el a térbeli hangzásban

Fedezze fel az 5.1 csatornás Virtuális térhatású hangrendszer magával ragadó érzését, és halljon meg minden lélegzetvételt a gazdag, részletes hangzásvilág segítségével.

LG TV, amelynek a képernyőjéről hangbuborékok és hullámok indulnak ki, és betöltik a teret.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.

**A hangmód menüben kell aktiválni.

***A hang a lejátszási környezettől függően változhat. 

webOS 23

Tegye sajátjává a tévézés élményét!

Ismerje meg az Ön számára készített TV-t, amely a Személyes profillal és a Gyorskártyák segítségével igazán személyreszabott.

*A támogatott menük és alkalmazások országonként változhatnak, és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek.

**A kulcsszó-ajánlások az alkalmazástól és a napszaktól függően változnak, és csak azokban az országokban érhetőek el, amelyek anyanyelvükön támogatják az NLP-t. 

***A 2023-ban és az azt követően gyártott OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD modellekre vonatkozik.

****Szimulált képernyőképek.

Ha a webOS kezdőképernyőjén a kurzorral a bal felső sarokban lévő kezdőbetűre kattint, a készülék egy másik profilra vált.

Saját profil

Ismerje meg az Önre szabott TV központot

A Saját profilnak köszönhetően csak azt kell néznie, amit Ön szeretne. Élvezze a kifejezetten Önnek ajánlott tartalmakat, és a leggyakrabban használt alkalmazások gyors elérését.

A webOS kezdőképernyőn a Játék és Sport gyorskártyák a kapcsolódó tartalomhoz vezetnek.

Gyorskártyák

Gyorsan elérheti kedvenc funkcióit

Találja meg gyorsan kedvenc tartalmait és alkalmazásait: mint egy könyvjelző, személyes Gyorskártyákat hozhat létre egyes felhasználói profilokhoz.

*Korlátlan számú profil hozható létre, azonban a kezdőképernyőn csak legfeljebb 10 profil jeleníthető meg.

**A fenti támogatott funkciók, menük és alkalmazások országonként és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek. 

***A szolgáltatás elérhetősége régiónként és sorozatonként változhat.

****„Kulcsszó az Ön számára” az AI Concierge szolgáltatásban csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyek anyanyelvükön támogatják az NLP-t. 

*****Az ajánlott kulcsszavak az előtérben futó alkalmazás és az idő függvényében változnak. 

******Szimulált képernyőképek.

Az LG Magic Remote középső gombja neonlila fénnyel kiemeli a gombokat, lila fény veszi körül a fekete háttéren.

Magic Remote távirányító kompatibilis

A varázslat az Ön
kezében van

Szabaduljon meg a régimódi gombok korlátaitól. Az LG Magic Remote távirányítóval egyszerűen, egy kattintással vagy görgetéssel elérheti az LG TV okos funkcióit.

*A Magic Remote távirányító nem a csomag része.

*A Magic Remote távirányító funkciói és jellemzői régiónként és nyelvenként változhatnak.

Végtelen tartalom, amikor csak szeretné

Hat film és tévéműsor miniatűrképe jelenik meg, alatta LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ logók.

OTT szolgáltatások

Fedezze fel kedvenc streaming szolgáltatásait egyszerűen

A beépített gyorseléréssel elérheti kedvenc streaming szolgáltatásait, applikációt, így egyszerűen belemerülhet kedvenc sorozataiba.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.

**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

***A Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime és Apple TV+ esetében külön előfizetés, telepített applikáció és internetkapcsolat szükséges.

****Az Apple, az Apple logó és az Apple TV az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.

*****Az Amazon, a Prime Video és minden kapcsolódó logó az Amazon.com, Inc. vagy kapcsolt vállalkozásainak védjegye.

Six thumbnails of movies and TV shows are displayed and the logos of LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are below.

WOW kezelőfelület

Egyszerűség az Ön keze ügyében

Az LG TV-jéről egyszerűen hozzáférhet a WOW kezelőfelülethez, amelyről egyszerűen vezérelheti a hangprojektorát, beállíthatja a hangmódokat, profilokat és irányíthat további funkciókat is.

*A hangprojektor külön megvásárolható, és a Hangprojektormód-vezérlés (Soundbar Mode Control) funkció modellenként eltérő lehet.

**Az LG TV távirányító használata csak bizonyos funkciókra korlátozódik. 

***Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy a szolgáltatás a vásárlás időpontjában nem feltétlenül áll rendelkezésre. A frissítéshez internet kapcsolat szükséges.

****A HD kompatibilis a WOW kezelőfelülettel.

Merüljön el a határtalan filmek és játékok világában

Otthoni moziélmény

A mozik varázsvilága saját otthona kényelmében

A mozi hangulata, újrateremtve otthon. A HDR10 Pro biztosítja, hogy minden film valódi pompájában jelenjen meg a képernyőn, kivételesen pontos színekkel és kontrasztokkal a még magával ragadóbb filmnézés érdekében.

Család tagjai egy gyengén világított nappali padlóján ülnek, és felfelé néznek az LG TV-re, ami a Földet mutatja.

*A HDR10 Pro az LG Electronics által kifejlesztett technológia, amely a „HDR10” képminőségi szabványon alapul.

Erőteljes játékélmény

Emelje a játékélményt magasabb szintű funkciókkal

A magával ragadó HGiG minden pillanatot fantasztikussá varázsol, az eARC pedig biztosítja, hogy minden hang lenyűgözően szóljon.

Autóverseny játék a célvonalnál, "WIN!" felirattal, a játékos joystickkel irányít, eARC és HGiG logóval a bal alsó sarokban.

*A HGiG a játék- és TV kijelzők iparágában tevékenykedő vállalatok önkéntes csoportja, amely arra jött létre, hogy meghatározzák és a nyilvánosság számára elérhetővé tegyék a fogyasztói játékélményt javító iránymutatásokat a HDR-ben.

**A HGiG támogatása országonként eltérő lehet.

Vezérlőelemek ott, ahol szükség van rájuk

Nem kell szünetet tartani a Játékoptimalizáló (Game Optimizer) és a Játékirányítópult (Game Dashboard) használatához.

FPS játékjelenet, a képernyő felett megjelenik a Game Dashboard, alatta a Game Optimizer menü egy sötét, téli háttérrel.

*A Game Dashboard csak akkor aktiválódik, ha a „Game Optimizer” és a „Game Dashboard” is be van kapcsolva. 

**Szimulált képernyőképek.

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Kijelző típusa

    FHD

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

  • Processzor

    α5 AI Processzor 6. generáció

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    4,2

Összes adat

KÉP/KIJELZŐ

  • Kijelző típusa

    FHD

  • Kijelző Felbontása

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Háttérvilágítás típusa

    Direct

  • Képfrissítés

    Natív 60Hz

KÉPFELDOLGOZÁS

  • Processzor

    α5 AI Processzor 6. generáció

  • AI Felskálázás

    Felbontás felskálázó

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Igen

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGIG Mód

    Igen

  • Játékoptimalizáló

    Igen (Játékirányítópult)

KISEGÍTŐ LEHETŐSÉGEK

  • Nagy Kontraszt

    Igen

  • Szürkeárnyalat

    Igen

  • Fordított Színek

    Igen

MÉRETEK ÉS TÖMEG

  • TV mérete talp nélkül (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    720 x 435 x 90,0

  • TV mérete talppal (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    720 x 478 x 178

  • Csomagolás mérete (SzéxMaxMé mm)

    798 x 516 x 133

  • TV Állvány (SzéxMé mm)

    597 x 178

  • TV tömege talp nélkül (kg)

    4,2

  • TV tömege talppal (kg)

    4,3

  • Csomag tömege (kg)

    5,6

  • VESA (SzéxMa mm)

    100 x 100

VONALKÓD

  • VONALKÓD

    8806096143315

AUDIÓ

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen (Automatikus hangerő)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Igen

  • Sound Mode Share

    Igen

  • Egyidejű hangkimenet

    Igen

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Igen (kétirányú lejátszás)

  • Audio Teljesítmény

    20W

  • AI Akusztikus Hangolás

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • Audió Kodek

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Hangszórók Iránya

    Lefelé szóló

  • Hangrendszer

    2.0 Csatorna

CSATLAKOZÓK

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Támogatás

    Igen (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Bemenet

    1db

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Igen

  • SPDIF (Optikai Digitális Hang Kimenet)

    1db

  • CI Foglalat

    1db

  • HDMI Bemenet

    2db (eARC, ALLM támogatással)

  • RF Bement (Antenna/Cable)

    2db

  • USB Bemenet

    1db (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Apple Airplay2 kompatiblis

    Igen

  • Operációs Rendszer (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Családi Beállítások

    Igen

  • ThinQ

    Igen

  • USB Kamera Kompatibilis

    Igen

  • Amazon Alexa

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • Böngésző

    Igen

  • Intelligens Hangfelismerés

    Igen (LG ThinQ Applikációval)

  • LG Channels

    Igen

  • Magic Remote

    Kompatibilis (Magic Remote távirányítóval)

  • Telefonos Applikáció

    Igen (LG ThinQ)

ENERGIA

  • Energiaellátás (Feszültség, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Készenléti Fogyasztás

    0.5W alatt

TARTOZÉKOK A CSOMAGBAN

  • Távirányító

    Standard Távirányító

  • Tápkábel

    Igen (Integrált)

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

