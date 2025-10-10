Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG S80QR hangprojektor

LG S80QR hangprojektor

LG S80QR hangprojektor

S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR
LG S80QR hangprojektor, S80QR

Fő tulajdonságok

  • MERIDIAN Audio
  • Dolby Atmos® | DTS:X
  • TV Sound Sync
  • 5.1.3 I 620W
Több
Egy LG S80QY hangprojektor és egy LG TV együtt egy nappaliban. A TV be van kapcsolva, és egy fekete-fehér kép látható rajta.

Egy LG S80QY hangprojektor és egy LG TV együtt egy nappaliban. A TV be van kapcsolva, és egy fekete-fehér kép látható rajta.



A legjobb az LG TV-khez

Csatlakoztassa az LG hangprojektort egy LG TV-hez a magával ragadó hangzás érdekében.

Segít LG TV-jéből a legtöbbet kihozni

Az LG hangprojektorokat úgy tervezték, hogy azok méginkább kiegészítsék az LG TV-ket. A zökkenőmentes csatlakoztathatóságukkal és illeszkedő designjukkal még nagyobb teljesítményt hoznak ki belőlük, így a két készülék együtt biztosítja az elérhető legjobb hangélményt.

Magasabb szintű hangzás az LG TV-k AI processzorának köszönhetően

Tökéletesen illeszkedik LG TV-jéhez, hiszen az LG hangprojektor rendelkezik TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) funkcióval, amely az LG TV hangfeldolgozó processzora segítségével elemzi az Ön által lejátszott tartalmat, így tisztább, jobb minőségű hangot biztosít. A hírműsoroktól a játékokig, biztos lehet benne, hogy a legjobbat hozza ki LG TV-jéből.

*A TV hangmódmegosztás (Sound Mode Share) elérhetőség eltérhet a tévék típusától függően.
**A TV AI processzor verziója eltérhet a TV típusainak függvényében.

Úgy terveztük, hogy illjen hozzá

Az LG hangprojektorok remekül illenek az LG TV-khez, hogy Ön még jobban szórakozzon és otthona lakberedezése is szintet lépjen. Az LG hangprojektorok és LG TV-k együttésével igazán modern légkört teremthet.

LG TV-távirányító a maximális kényelem érdekében

Az LG TV távirányítójával a kényelem egy új szintjét ismerheti meg. Az LG TV-hez használt távirányítóval vezérelheti a hangprojektor működését, hangerejét és hangmódjait is.

*A hangprojektor üzemmódjának vezérlése a hangprojektor típusától függően változhat.
**Az LG TV távirányítójával csak bizonyos funkciók érhetők el.

Valódi térhatást nyújtó 5.1.3 csatornás házimozi-hangzás

5.1.3 csatornás hang, 620 W teljesítmény, három felfelé sugárzó hangszóró, 2 hátsó hangszóró és egy mélynyomó – Az LG S80QR hangprojektorban mindez egyszerre van jelen, valamint tiszta, magával ragadó hangzást nyújt a magasabb szintű hangélmény érdekében.
Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Közvetlenül a TV alatt, egy szürke polcon egy LG hangprojektor látható, mellette egy mélynyomóval. A nappali hátsó részében 2 hátsó hangszóró van elhelyezve. Mindegyik hangszórónál a hangszóróból jövő hanghatást szimbolizáló grafika látható. A kép alján, középen egy DTS:X logó látható.

Az LG TV a nappali falára van felszerelve. A TV képernyőjén egy film látható. Közvetlenül a TV alatt, egy szürke polcon egy LG hangprojektor látható, mellette egy mélynyomóval. A nappali hátsó részében 2 hátsó hangszóró van elhelyezve. Mindegyik hangszórónál a hangszóróból jövő hanghatást szimbolizáló grafika látható. A kép alján, középen egy DTS:X logó látható.

*A Dolby és a Dolby Vision a Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation bejegyzett védjegyei. A kettős D szimbólum a Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation védjegye.

A tripla felfelé irányuló hangcsatornákon keresztül teljesen új módon hallhatja a hangokat

Az LG S80QR korszerű hangprojektora felfelé irányuló hangsugárzót tartalmaz és támogatja a Dolby Atmos technológiát. Így ez tiszta hangzású és szélesebb hangképet biztosít, amely által igazán kifinomult hangélményben lehet része. Élvezze otthonában az igazán magával ragadó hangzást!

A madártávlati nézetben az LG TV a padlón áll, közvetlenül alatta az LG hangprojektorral a végtelen térben. A TV-képernyőn egy pár sziluettje látható, a háttérben tűzijátékkal. A képen a hangprojektor tetején lévő középső, bal és jobb hangszórókból jövő hanghullámot szimbolizáló grafika látható.

*A fentieket saját módszerrel végzett vizsgálat erősíti meg.

Szélesebb hangkép a hátsó hangszóróknak köszönhetően

Az LG vezeték nélküli hátsó hangszóróival a hangzás új mélységeit fedezheti fel. Több mint kétszeres vételi érzékenységének köszönhetően akár 32 méter hatótávolságot biztosít, így kiterjesztheti a hangképet, és valódi térhangzást élhet át.

*A hátsó hangszórók vezetékesen kapcsolódnak a mellékelt vezeték nélküli vevőegységhez, de ez nem látszik a képen.

Mélyebb,
erőteljesebb basszus

Az új vezeték nélküli mélynyomóval, valamint a nagyobb beépített mélysugárzóval minden eddiginél jobban érezheti a basszust kedvenc zenéjében, műsoraiban és filmjeiben. Mélyebb, hangosabb, és messzebbre eljut.
Kollázs. Balról haladva a mélynyomó képe, egy LG TV közeli nézete látható, a TV képernyőjén hegyek, alatta az LG hangprojektorral. A jobb oldalon az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban, felülről lefelé haladva: a középső felfelé irányuló csatorna hangszórója. Az LG hangprojektor, a mélynyomó és egy LG TV, amelyen egy alkonyati tengerpart látható, mindez egy nappaliban elhelyezve.

Kollázs. Balról haladva a mélynyomó képe, egy LG TV közeli nézete látható, a TV képernyőjén hegyek, alatta az LG hangprojektorral. A jobb oldalon az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban, felülről lefelé haladva: a középső felfelé irányuló csatorna hangszórója. Az LG hangprojektor, a mélynyomó és egy LG TV, amelyen egy alkonyati tengerpart látható, mindez egy nappaliban elhelyezve.

A Meridian Audio technológiája

Együtt a még jobb hangzásért

Az LG és a Meridian Audio (a nagyfelbontású audio piacvezetője) partnerkapcsolata egy olyan megoldást jelent, amely új szintre emeli a zene és filmek hangzásának élményét. Az LG hangprojektoraival megtapasztalhatja, milyen is a határtalan hangteljesítmény.

Az LG hangprojektor bal oldalának közeli képe, egy termék bal alsó sarkában a Meridian logója látható.

MERIDIAN, a hangtechnika neves brit szakértője
A Meridian elkötelezett az iránt, hogy bármely környezetben is, de a legjobb hangzást biztosítsa, hiszen a pszichoakusztika (a hangok hallásának és emberi feldolgozásának tudománya) terén szerzett tapasztalatok birtokában rájött arra, hogy mi a legfontosabb az emberi fül számára. A Meridian DSP technológiáinak alkalmazása és a hang szükséges finombeállítása biztosítja, hogy bármit, bárhol hallgatva is, a lehető legpontosabb és legeredetibb hanghatásokban lehet része.
Kollázs. Az óramutató járásával megegyező irányban haladva: egy mikrofon egy állványon és egy reflektor, a Meridian közeli nézete, egy fekete Meridian hangszóró és egy Meridian R
A Meridian vezető technológiái és szakértelme
A Meridian szigorú, kutatáson alapuló filozófiája folyamatosan feszegeti a hangtechnika határait. A nagy felbontású hang brit úttörőjeként és a digitális jelfeldolgozás (DSP) mestereként a Meridian fontos szerepet töltött be az úttörő technológiák fejlesztésében és bevezetésében.

Egy DSP-csip képe

Digitális jelfeldolgozás (DSP)
A DSP abszolút vezérlést biztosít az audiojel fölött, és így olyan fejlett technológiákat és hangbeállításokat tesz lehetővé, amelyek bármely környezetben egy magasabb szintű hangzás biztosítására képesek.
A Meridian Horizon bélyegképe. Videó lejátszása.
A Meridian Horizon egy egyedülálló felskálázási technológia, amely a sztereó tartalomból többcsatornás térbeli hangzást generál.
Kétcsatornás sztereó felvételek hallgatásakor nagyon szűk az a legjobb hangzást biztosító tartomány, ahol a pontos hangkép jöhet létre, és ha a hallgató akár kis mértékben is a tengelyen kívülre kerül, a hangkép szétesik. A Meridian Horizon bármilyen hangszóró-elrendezéshez felskálázza a kétcsatornás sztereó hangot, adaptív felskálázási technológiája pedig külön kezeli a magas és alacsony frekvenciákat, így pszichoakusztikai módszerrel optimalizálja a hang helyére vonatkozó adatokat. Ez stabilabb hangképet eredményez, kiszélesíti a legjobb hangzást biztosító helyet, és nagyobb térélményt biztosít.

Alt text

Magas felbontású hang, ahogy azt hallani kell

A magas felbontású hang 96 Hz-es mintavételezési sebessége és 24 bites mélysége a hangzást pontosabbá, a hallgatást pedig élvezetesebbé teszi. A kristálytiszta hangzást biztosító magas felbontású hangnak köszönhetően úgy élvezheti a zenét, ahogy azt az előadók megálmodták.

Az LG hangprojektor teljes képe, a termék jobb alsó sarkában az LG logó látható. A kép jobb oldalán a Hi-Res AUDIO logó látható.

Páratlan tartalomélmény

Élvezze a legjobb látványt a lehető legjobb hang mellett! Az LG hangprojektor erőteljes hangzásának köszönhetően valósághűbb hangélményt biztosít.
Egy LG TV-n egy kötélugrást végző személy látható, az LG hangprojektor pedig a TV alatt van elhelyezve.
Filmek

4K Passthrough technológia a veszteségmentes hang érdekében

Az LG S80QR hangprojektor minimális minőség-, illetve teljesítmény vesztességgel szólaltatja meg a többek között, HDR-rel és Dolby Vision-nal támogatott 4K tartalmakat, hogy Önnek csak élveznie kelljen a TV-hez csatlakoztatott audio eszköz által nyújtott kivételes élményt!

*A Dolby, a Dolby Atmos és a dupla D szimbólum a Dolby Laboratories bejegyzett védjegye.

Egy LG TV a falra van felszerelve, és egy versenyjáték látható rajta. Az LG hangprojektor egy barna polcra van helyezve, közvetlenül az LG TV alá. Egy férfi egy botkormányt tart.
Játékok

VRR és ALLM a dinamikus játékélmény érdekében

Az LG hangprojektor a hozzá csatlakoztatott konzolon keresztül támogatja a képfrissítési sebesség változásának követésére és a kép szakadozásának csökkentésére szolgáló VRR (változó képfrissítési sebesség) és ALLM (automatikus alacsony késleltetési üzemmód) technológiákat.

**Mind a TV-nek, mind a hangprojektornak támogatnia kell a VRR/ALLM technológiákat
**A VRR technológiát támogató LG hangprojektorok legfeljebb 60 fps képfrissítési sebességig támogatják azt.
**A játékkonzol közvetlenül csatlakoztatható a VRR/ALLM technológiát támogató hangprojektorhoz.

Egy LG TV-n egy koncert látható, az LG TV alatt pedig egy LG hangprojektor van elhelyezve. Bal oldalon egy mélynyomó látható egy barna polcon.
Zene

Kompatibilis a HD zenei streaming szolgáltatásokkal

Hallgassa a Spotify-t élethű és magával ragadó hangzás mellett!

Felméri a teret az optimális hang beállítás eléréséhez

Az AI helyiségkalibrálás egy belső mikrofon és a térelemzési technológia felhasználásával elemzi a belső teret, ezzel biztosítva a természetes és valósághű hangzást.

*Az AI helyiségkalibrálás egy automatikus finombeállítási technológia, amely kompenzálja a hangprojektor környezete okozta torzulást, és algoritmusokkal javítja a hangprojektor hangteljesítményét.

Ezt a hangzást élvezni fogja!

Az AI Sound Pro, az LG hangprojektor intelligens algoritmusa elemzi a tartalmat, és optimális hangzást hoz létre, nézzen akár filmet vagy híreket - de zenehallgatás közben is ideális.

Egy LG hangprojektor a padlóra van helyezve, jobb sarkában egy LG logó látható. A hangprojektoron láthatók az Alexa és az OK GOOGLE logók.

Egy LG hangprojektor a padlóra van helyezve, jobb sarkában egy LG logó látható. A hangprojektoron láthatók az Alexa és az OK GOOGLE logók.

Kiválaszthatja az Önnek megfelelő platformot

Az LG hangprojektorok még több mesterségesintelligencia-alapú szolgáltatással működnek együtt. A választott felületről egyszerűen vezérelheti az LG hangprojektort.

*Egyes funkciókhoz külső szolgáltatóknál kötött előfizetésre vagy fiókra lehet szükség.
**A Google a Google LLC védjegye.
*** A Google Asszisztens bizonyos nyelveken és országokban nem érhető el
. ****Az Amazon, az Alexa és az ezekhez tartozó jelzések az Amazon.com, Inc, illetve a kapcsolt vállalkozásainak védjegyei.

Nyomtatás

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Csatornák száma

    5.1.3

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    620 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • DTS:X

    Igen

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

  • 1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Hátsó hangszóró

    100 x 140 x 100 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Összes adat

HANG EFFEKTUS

  • AI Sound Pro

    Igen

  • Alapértelmezett

    Igen

  • Music

    Igen

  • Cinema

    Igen

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Igen

  • Sport

    Igen

  • Game

    Igen

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Igen

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Mintavétel

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit/upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KAPCSOLÓDÁS

  • HDMI Be

    1

  • HDMI Ki

    1

  • Bluetooth Verzió

    5

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Igen

  • Wi-Fi

    Igen

  • Vezeték nélküli hátsó kész

    Igen

  • USB

    1

  • Works with Alexa

    Igen

  • Spotify Connect

    Igen

  • Tidal Connect

    Igen

  • AirPlay 2

    Igen

  • Works with the Google Assistant

    Igen

  • Chromecast

    Igen

  • Optikai bemenet

    1

HDMI TÁMOGATÁS

  • Pass-through

    Igen

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Igen

  • VRR / ALLM

    Igen

  • 120Hz

    Igen

  • HDR10

    Igen

  • Dolby Vision

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Igen

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Igen

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Igen

ÁLTALÁNOS JELLEMZŐK

  • Csatornák száma

    5.1.3

  • Hangszórók száma

    11 EA

  • Kimeneti teljesítmény

    620 W

HANGFORMÁTUM

  • Dolby Atmos

    Igen

  • Dolby Digital

    Igen

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Igen

  • DTS:X

    Igen

  • AAC

    Igen

  • AAC+

    Igen

  • MQA

    Igen

KÉNYELEM

  • Távirányító App - iOS/Android OS

    Igen

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Igen

  • Soundbar mód vezérlése

    Igen

  • TV Hangmód Megosztás

    Igen

  • WOW Orchestra

    Igen

MÉRETEK (SZÉXMAXMÉ)

  • 1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Vezeték nélküli egység

    175 x 61 x 175 mm

  • Hátsó hangszóró

    100 x 140 x 100 mm

  • Mélynyomó

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

SÚLY

  • 4,5 kg

  • Vezeték nélküli egység

    0,71 kg

  • Hátsó hangszóró (2db)

    1,42 kg

  • Mélynyomó

    10,0 kg

  • Bruttó Tömeg

    22,8 kg

TARTOZÉK

  • Jótállási jegy

    Igen

  • HDMI Kábel

    Igen

  • Fali konzol

    Igen

  • Távirányító

    Igen

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (fő)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (fő)

    59 W

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (hátsó hangszóró)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (hátsó hangszóró)

    30 W

  • Készenléti fogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Energiafogyasztás (mélysugárzó)

    40 W

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

Vásárlóink véleménye

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Hol kapható?

Webáruházak és boltok listája, ahol a termék kapható