Careers
LG provides opportunities for growth based on individual talent. We provide a welcoming environment for those prepared to work hard and achieve at the highest level, and reward exceptional employee performance in kind.
Why join LG?
LG Electronics will allow you to realize your dreams. Our corporate environs promote respect and nurture individual creativity, offering the keen opportunities for growth and rewarding exceptional performance at every level. In all, LG is a pretty great place to work:
Great opportunities
LG offers opportunities for fast growth to talented individuals and technical experts in offices and hubs around the world.
Great spirit
LG looks after those who are determined to succeed, and who demonstrate great initiative and professional skills.
Great rewards
LG offers guaranteed rewards for exceptional employee performance.
A Global Corporation
LG Electronics is a global corporation with 82,000 employees working for its 81 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics strives to provide its customers with new products and technologies. LG Electronics is a world-class electronics/telecommunication giant.
LG Electronics produces CDMA handsets, Plasma TVs, DVD players, optical storage products, air conditioners, and much more. LG Electronics designs cutting-edge technologies for a vast range of areas, from mobile networking to digital TVs, displays, and home networking. LG Electronics is, therefore, equipped with the ability to realize an all-encompassing environment.
What's more, LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and have established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit with LG Electronics.
LG’s Heritage
Since its establishment in 1958, LG Electronics has, over the past 50 years, developed cutting-edge technologies and products in the areas of electronics, information & communications technology. LG Electronics is now the global leader in the electronics, information & communications technology industries. Take a look at LG’s technology development records by entering the LG History Hall.
Business domains
LG Electronics has secured global product leadership and market leadership through bold R&D investments, positive global marketing efforts, and ongoing activities. LG Electronics is the first to launch state-of-the-art products such as next-generation mobile handsets, digital TVs, and Internet-capable home appliances, opening up a whole new future for the global electronics, information & communications technology industries.
Home entertainment
LG makes a full range of products designed to deliver a home entertainment experience like no other. A top producer of LCD and plasma TVs, LG is also one of the leading makers of other audio and video products for the global consumer and professional markets, including home theater systems, Blu-ray disc players, micro audio systems, optical storage, plasma display panels and more.Read More
Mobile communications
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading global mobile communication and information company. LG creates handsets that provide an optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with its cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. Increasingly, LG is pursuing convergence technology and the development of mobile computing products, as well as taking leadership in the mobile communication environment.Read More
Home appliance
LG is a global leader in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating total home solutions through advanced products that fit consumers' everyday lives. Innovative home appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances.Read More
Air conditioning
LG is the number one brand of residential air conditioners with the world's highest market share, maintaining its position as a sales leader since 2000. Launched in 2009, the new Air Conditioning Company will meet the needs of customers by focusing on commercial and residential air conditioning systems, compressors, and solution business.Read More
Business solutions
LG's Business Solutions Company provides the best value-added solutions in LCD monitors, commercial displays, car infotainment and security. LG is committed to supplying smart solutions for businesses with products that best serve the end customer.Read More
Benefits
LG Electronics is a global company that can introduce you to the future. For its employees competing on the global stage, LG Electronics offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive range of benefits.
LG Electronics is an innovative company, designing and selling products, reinforcing the fact that "Life's Good." LG Electronics offers its employees opportunities to work on exciting and innovative products that influence the lives of people worldwide. If you are considering a career change or looking for your first job, LG Electronics understands that the benefits that a company can offer you are one of the first things you will consider. LG Electronics is committed to being a global player, offering competitive salary and benefits packages.
LG Electronics is committed to helping its employees achieve financial security and a better quality of life by offering them a comprehensive and flexible benefits package. Benefits vary according to region and country. More details will be provided during the application process. For your reference, these benefits may include: medical insurance, a retirement plan, holiday pay, annual leave, company product discounts, etc. These benefits will keep its employees healthy and enable them to balance the demands of their work and personal lives.
The Right People
LG is always seeking out committed and enthusiastic team players. Exceptional individuals who possess the necessary skills to perform at the highest-level. Keen thinkers who armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And achievers well-versed in global market issues, with cultivated knowledge, expertise, and an engaging work style.
At LG Electronics, we call the talented people that we seek—"The Right People"—the are those who will fit in well with the company's corporate culture and who are determined to succeed. They are dedicated and enthusiastic, with a marked and insatiable hunger for challenge. They are pro-active, highly competent, and able to take quick and decisive action. They bring100% determination to the pursuit of short- and long-term goals—equally dedicated to performing brilliantly, with a passion for the big win.
For its employees competing on the global stage, LG offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive range of benefits.
OUR HUMAN RESOURCES
LG Electronics creates working environments that enable its employees to demonstrate their capabilities, focus on their work, and create value for their customers. Employees are encouraged to take a creative and individual approach to challenges, with a strong emphasis placed on performance and skill—and equal, merit-based opportunities across the board.
HR PRINCIPLES
Creativity and autonomy
An individual's creativity is the basis for value creation. LG Electronics respects diversity and autonomy, allowing each of its employees to exercise their creativity to the full.
Competence
Competence is the cornerstone of performance and thus we take competence to be the most important factor our personnel decisions.
Performance-based rewards
Rewards based on performance are essential for motivation. LG Electronics evaluates performance results fairly and rewards them accordingly.
Equal opportunities
Equal opportunities build trust among people. LG Electronics ensures equal opportunities regardless of gender, race, age, religion, or nationality.
Long-term perspective
Maintaining a long-term perspective is the foundation for LG's human resource policies. LG's human resource programs are designed with a long-term perspective and implemented with dedication and persistence.
Training
Through its education centers worldwide, LG Electronics offers diverse educational programs to its employees. These opportunities are accorded by rank and job to encourage growth and development—to instill the professional capabilities they’ll most need, such as enabling them to apply the latest technologies to their work.
Rewards
LG Electronics employs a competitive, unique rewards system that takes account of employee working situations by nation, region, and job. This rewards system motivates employees to perform better by helping enhance their quality of life.
LG's rewards system features both fixed salaries and flexible salaries.
Fixed salaries are determined every year through a fair evaluation process. Flexible salaries are immediate rewards given to individual employees for their performance and competence.
People at LG
LG’s "Right People" are those capable of being active players on the global stage. Listen to what they have to say.
Bianca Lee-Chang
LGEEH, European Marketing Comm. Group
LGEEH, European Marketing Comm. Group
I am a European PR Specialist, working at LG's European Headquarters. I coordinate PR activities and provide support and strategic operation plans to PR Managers in 14 different countries—seeing first hand how LG demonstrates great innovation and growth throughout the world.
Q.Please introduce yourself.
A.My name is Bianca Lee-Chang. I am a European PR Specialist and work at LG's European Headquarters, based in the UK.
Q.Would you please describe your job?
A.My role involves coordinating PR activities across our 14 European subsidiaries, providing support and strategic operation plans to all local PR Managers.
Q.Please tell us about the subsidiary you’re affiliated with.
A.I work with all four of LG's product divisions, and am based in the European Headquarters because it’s the umbrella organization for all 14 European offices.
Q.What were the primary reasons for selecting LG Electronics as your company of choice?
A.I was attracted to LG because it’s a developing company that has grown a great deal over the past five years—and continues to show great innovation and growth throughout the world.
Q.D During your time at LG Electronics, what has been most rewarding?
A.I have only been at LG for three months so far, so I haven't got my teeth into any big projects yet. I'm sure this will change over the coming months, though.
Q.Can you share your vision and future goals, as they relate to your work at LGE?
A.As part of the European Marketing Team, my primary goal is to build a strong marketing network across Europe, in order to elicit greater synergy and impact through our PR activities and marketing output as a whole.
Fabio Gurman
LG Electronics Brazil, HR Team
LG Electronics Brazil, HR Team
First and foremost, I feel like I belong to the LG family and it’s one I'm proud to work for. Secondly, I like being part of a team that is positively influencing the company's presence in Brazil—and what's more, it's great to have the opportunity to use my experience to contribute to the company's success in other countries.
Q.Please introduce yourself.
A.I am 43 years old, married with two children, hold an MBA degree in Human
Resources, am fluent in English and have a fair understanding of Spanish. I'm Brazilian, and I
live in a big city called São Paulo.
I developed my career by working for local companies in Brazil, in the fields of cable TV, banking, training and development, strategic compensation, labor and union relations, benefits, and personnel administration. I've been working in human resources for around 22 years.
My main strengths include: the ability to work in fast-changing working environment; a sound understanding of business concepts; the ability to influence others to achieve business objectives; am highly cost/benefit-oriented.
I’m dynamic and entrepreneurial. I work well in a team, have good leadership and decision-making skills, am flexible, and am a good coach.
Q.Would you please describe your job?
A.I'm responsible for HRM, HRD, and Labor at the Brazilian headquarters here in São Paulo, and support AZ and SP. My main role is to focus on strategic HR issues such as the definition of polices, performance management, and organization. This includes treating the company's employees as partners in the application of human resource polices and exceptional team management. In addition, we must maintain a set of human resource tools that enable us to act as a pioneering company, while maintaining the flexibility and dynamism required to incorporate change into the environment.
Q.Please tell us about the subsidiary you’re affiliated with.
A.LG Electronics Brazil:
Sao Paulo Office — Headquarters (Administration, Sales and Marketing);
Manaus Factory — Home Electronics; Taubate Factory — IC and IT;
TOTAL EMPLOYEES: more than 5,700.
MANAUS — HOME ELECTRONICS: Product portfolio (TVs — conventional, projection, LCD, and plasma; DVDs, audio equipment, air conditioners) TAUBATE — IC and IT: Product portfolio (monitors, optical devices, CDMA mobile phones, GSM mobile phones)
Q.What were the primary reasons for selecting LG Electronics as your company of choice?
A.Before I joined LG, I was looking to work for a multinational company, and to do something totally different from anything I'd ever experienced before. I wanted a company that would embrace change, be flexible, take the environment into consideration, grow quickly, and have a powerful brand-impact on the market.
Q.During your time at LG Electronics, what has been most rewarding?
A.First and foremost, I feel like I belong to the LG family and it’s one I'm proud to work for. Secondly, I like being part of a team that is positively influencing the company's presence in Brazil—and what's more, it's great to have the opportunity to use my experience to contribute to the company's success in other countries.
Q.Can you share your vision and future goals, as they relate to your work at LGE?
A.In the near future, I will be planning and coordinating Change Management Programs where leaders and LG are encouraged to learn fast, think and act globally, meet customer requirements, and create value for the company and its employees. We need to be a flexible and well-structured organization to enhance our competitiveness. And it’s important to create an integrated environment between people and organizational areas to offer employees an excellent environment. We also need to develop and stimulate learning in order to leverage both business success and personal development—and to attract and keep talented professionals.
Jeong Chun-Hee
LGECH, Public Relations Group
LGECH, Grupo de Relaciones Públicas
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to work for the company. I am very proud to be an LG employee and thanks to the support and opportunities offered by the company—and my own dedication and perseverance—I have been able to progress from junior employee to PR manager.
Q.Please introduce yourself.
A.My name is Jeong Chun-Hee and I'm the manager of the Public Relations Group at
LG Electronics China Holding Company. I'm a Korean-Chinese citizen, born and raised in
Shenyang. I currently live in Beijing, where I moved after graduating from high school and
being accepted at the Central University of Nationalities in 1991. I majored in Finance. I
joined LG Electronics China Holding Company in 1998.
I worked as a secretary for three years before moving to the BC Group, where I was responsible for Home Appliance Advertising and PR. I stayed there until November 2006, when I moved to the Public Relations Group proper. I'm currently taking part in a three-month training session with the company's Public Relations Team—as a selected member of the Global Job Training (GJT) project that’s being organized by the China Holding Company.
I also got married soon after my graduation from university, in 1995; and I have a daughter who’s currently in the fourth grade.
Q.Would you please describe your job?
A.I'm in charge of the China Holding Company's corporate PR. My primary duties
include CEO PI, brand-related press releases, journalistic management, company press
publications, and communication for the company's Public Relations Team. I'm currently the
lead manager of the Public Relations department. The Public Relations Group is actually
supervised by a Korean Foreign Service Employee (FSE) senior manager, responsible for all PR
tasks, including Korean correspondent management, CEO PI, and ensuring that the company's
communication channels remain open. I'm also responsible for Chinese press
management.
My team consists of four employees, two for local press management and two for company press publications. While supervising and managing their work, I also support my senior manager in a general capacity, including CEO PI and communication.
Risk-management is one of our department's core duties. In cases of risk or crises, we are responsible for quickly summoning the departments concerned, in order to swiftly devise and implement effective countermeasures. From time to time, we assist other departments with various issues and events to better introduce ourselves to other employees.
Q.Please tell us about the subsidiary you’re affiliated with.
A.LG Electronics China Holding Company was founded in 1995. The company
currently manages 13 production facilities and five subsidiaries all around China, with a
primary focus on telecommunications, home appliances, and IT. In 2006, the company recorded
nine billion dollars in sales profit, with 85% coming from exports, and 15% from domestic
consumption.
The head office for the China region is located in Beijing. The company currently houses 38,000 employees region-wide. After the appointment of President Wo Nam-Kyoun in 2006, the company adopted new strategies based on specialization, centralization, and globalization—and restructured its business fields to focus on telecommunications and home appliances. Currently, the company is working to promote its flagship products, including terminals and TVs, through dynamic marketing and advertising.
To further establish its global position, they’re also focusing on education and training. Since last year, the company has been sending its employees to developed, English-speaking countries and Korea as part of its GJT Project; and last November, The LG Business School opened in Beijing, and is now offering educational courses on a regular basis, to better support its employees and improve their performance at work.
LG Electronics' premium market strategy was highly successful in China. The company's products are better valued, and the brand is now more familiar than ever before. On the whole, sales of its premium products represent 50%.
In all, the pace is quite promising, and I expect the company to reach its targeted sales profit of 10 billion dollars (including exportations) in the China region, by next year.
Q.What were the primary reasons for selecting LG Electronics as your company of choice?
A.I had known about the company since my university years. Its logo—the big, round, red smiley face, was very attractive to me, lending a sense of intimacy and familiarity. Further, I always considered my proficiency in the Korean language as a competitive asset and estimated that this would be of great advantage, both for the Korean companies and for my own personal work performance. Among such companies, LG Electronics was the one I most wanted to work for after graduating.
Q.During your time at LG Electronics, what has been most rewarding?
A.During my nine years with LG Electronics, I've always been proud of working for the company. Over the course of this time, I grew from an inexperienced junior employee into a PR manager—due in part to my own perseverance, but I definitely wouldn't be here without the company's dedicated support and the opportunities they’ve afforded me. Within my specific role in Home Appliance advertising, I’d say I've always felt a great sense of achievement upon learning about customers’ favorable reactions to our ads.
Q.Can you share your vision and future goals, as they relate to your work at LGE?
A.I have never stopped striving toward my goal of becoming the company's top communications expert. I will continue to do my best to accomplish this goal and to foster LG Electronics' premium brand positioning.
Zhang Hui
LGECH, HR Team
LGECH, HR Team
As one of the top 500 corporations worldwide, LG had always represented an attractive option—and it has been an honor to work for them. The knowledge, training, and skills I’ve gained here have given me a great foundation from which to build to my career.
It was a real honor to work at the LG Electronics China Headquarters in July of last year. As a student who had just graduated from Tsinghua University, I was determined to choose a company and industry that would serve as a strategic starting-point to my career. And LG Electronics was an attractive option due to its high-ranking (in the TOP 500 Global Corporations) and its amazing building on Changan Avenue. I eventually joined the warm, family-like H.E. PM Team at LG Electronics in AV Gr.
I admire the company’s strong, innovative spirit, and as reflected in their impressive array of product ranges—for example the Chocolate® phone, Time Machine TV, and the recently released Shine phone. I see LG Electronics making a huge contribution to industry’s advancement over time—and I plan to be there every step of the way.
Almost one year in, I’ve gone from university student, to a member of the PM staff. I'm still young, but I’m already taking part in the fierce Chinese market. This type of work experience—the knowledge, training, and skills I have received from the company, along with incredible guidance from my great supervisor and colleagues—has given me a fantastic start to my career.
In addition, LG Electronics continues to expand, growing more open every day, so I imagine there will be increased opportunities for me in the world arena, over the next few years as well.
LuoBing
LG Electronics China, R&D Center
LG Electronics China, R&D Center
My job involves researching mobile terminals and coding audio profiles, as well as project management. LG is an ambitious company that produces many different products and product lines. I hope to develop my skills further, to become a proficient project leader over time.
Q.Please introduce yourself.
A.I am LuoBing, from the LG Electronics China R&D Center. I come from Xi'an City and I have worked in the UMTS SW1 Group since May 19, 2003. I have worked hard since the day I started and have taken part in almost 20 projects, like the G7100, the KG328, and the KG130, to name a few.
Q.Would you please describe your job?
A.My job mainly involves researching mobile terminals. My responsibilities are coding audio profiles, and project management. As a Part leader, I have to do some non-development work too.
Q.Please tell us about the subsidiary you’re affiliated with.
A.LG Electronics China R&D Center has only been established a short time, but already it’s completed numerous projects. Right now, they’re working on independently developing a mobile terminal. The center's management still lacks direction, and a lot of the regulations need improving. With everyone's input, though, this will improve over time.
Q.What were the primary reasons for selecting LG Electronics as your company of choice?
A.LG is a great global company, covering electronics, chemistry, etc. They produce many products. They are ambitious. The LGE R&D Center was founded in 2002 and it’s a new research center for company, and I think it has a great new vision.
Q.Can you share your vision and future goals, as they relate to your work at LGE?
A.Being a good project leader is my ambition. I think I will be a good leader in future.
Yantao Sun
LGETA, Air-Conditioning Production Team
LGETA, Air-Conditioning Production Team
I am a mechanical- and craft-processing engineer in a paint shop. Since starting work at LGE, I have really come to appreciate the importance of teamwork. When people work together, they can achieve big things. I hope to be working for the Quality Department in the future.
My name is Yantao Sun, and I joined LG Electronics in July 2004. For three years I have worked as a Mechanical- and Craft-Processing Engineer in the 2nd part air-conditioning paint shop. I enjoy reading and socializing and such. And I have lots of friends in the company, so even though my family is not around, I don't feel lonely.
My work involves eliminating faults. And this is interesting because I have to think about what might be causing the faults. It’s through thinking that your abilities improve. And I’m keen to stay in the shop because practice makes perfect. If a machine is faulty, my colleagues work together to get the machine working again.
Since starting work at LGE, I have understood that one person is just a link in a bigger chain. I love this way of thinking! Teamwork and cooperation brings people together, and when people work together, they can achieve big things—and big achievements are our main goal. I'm very proud to be an LGE employee.
In my role, I get to see the faults in areas like quality. And Quality is paramount. Without quality, there's no success. So, each and every day, we have to improve our quality-management. But real quality does not lie in appearance; the most important aspect is functionality. My goal is to be working for Quality Department in a couple of years.
Liyang
LGETA, Vacuum Cleaner Purchasing Department
LGETA, Air-Conditioning Production Team
Frédéric Christophe
LGEMF, Standard- and Advanced-Technologies Group
LGEMF, Standard- and Advanced-Technologies Group
I'm a standards and advanced technologies director at LGEMF. I was looking for new career challenge and became interested in LG because of its success in the mobile phone market. I felt that LG was one of the few manufacturers that could find the key to success in this line of business and come to master the industry as a whole.
Q.Please introduce yourself.
A.I My name is Frédéric Christophe, Standards and Advanced Technologies Director at LGEMF (LG Electronics Mobilecomm France).
Q.Would you please describe your job?
A.Within LGEMF, I manage the department that is in charge of standardization (i.e. 3GPP, OMA, ETSI), and technologies assessment.
Q.Please tell us about the company (subsidiary) you are affiliated with.
A.LGEMF has two main activities: mobile phone marketing for Europe and the European Mobile Phone R&D Center. The R&D Center itself covers: Engineering, Product Validation, Quality & Customer Service and Standards & Advanced Technologies; its main objectives are to develop SW customization for European customers, validate all mobile phones before commercial launch in Europe, manage product quality assurance and service optimization at European level, and sustain the LG strategy of becoming the main player in standards.
Q.What were the primary reasons for selecting LG Electronics as your company of choice?
A.After having worked in a French Telecommunications Group for 18 years, I was looking for new challenges. At that time, LG's strong and quick success in the mobile phones market was of particular interest to me. I felt that LG was one of the very few manufacturers that would be able to master the key success factors in this line of business: technical innovation and appealing design.
Q.During your time at LG Electronics, what has been most rewarding?
A.The most rewarding thing is learning another way of thinking about business and designing products, and also discovering a different culture.
Q.Can you share your vision and future goals, as they relate to your work at LGE?
A. I think that LGE has the capability and the assets to increase its market share and profit in the consumer electronics business. I personally hope to learn more and more and would also like to enhance LGE's capacity through my own experience, competence and western viewpoint.
Marek Sosnowski
LG Electronics Poland, Production Group
LG Electronics Poland, Production Group
When I moved to Mlawa I began work on LG’s production line. Today, I am an engineer, and find my job very satisfying. I am very passionate about new technologies, and always have been. LG has provided me with the perfect opportunity to establish a life for myself here in Mlawa.
When I decided to start a new, independent life, I thought that LG in Mlawa would be the right place to do it. I arrived in Mlawa exactly one year ago. I wanted to work for LG and learn about new, advanced technologies, because this was my passion and still is. My adventures with LG saw me starting off in a service position on the production line. I know how the production line works, how to improve TV sets, and how they look on the "inside". I have gained valuable experience and have at last found a job that gives me real satisfaction. My previous work didn't give me any job satisfaction. LG has provided me with the opportunity to create my own life. My work has meaning and what's more, I have set up home in Mlawa. Now I am an engineer. I get a great deal of satisfaction from my work. I would like to get better and better and improve the situation on the production line. Fewer mistakes on the production line mean greater satisfaction for me. I would like to improve my own performance and realize my ambitions here at LG. I have a wonderful group leader and a great team in my office, so things are going well. LG gives young people the opportunity to succeed in life.
Career Profiles
Jobs at LG Electronics are categorized into several different areas, including R&D, marketing, production, and support. Each area offers keen opportunities for development and career advancement. For your reference, each job category is described below.
R&D
LG Electronics’ R&D division is responsible for many key disciplines, including
advanced research, product plans, designs, standards and patents, and R&D planning—to name but
a few. By securing leadership in the technology field, LG Electronics is steadily moving toward
its goal of joining the ranks of the Global Top 3.
Major jobs: R&D, Design, and R&D Support
Production
LG Electronics' production division is responsible for product manufacturing, production planning and management, production technologies, product-quality management, purchasing, materials planning and management, and other production-related jobs. This division upholds LG Electronics' unrivaled global product leadership, and devotes its technological prowess to LG products using its innovation tools, Tear Down and Redesign and Six Sigma.
Marketing
LG Electronics' marketing division is responsible for domestic and overseas marketing and sales, marketing planning, product planning, customer service, and other jobs related to product sales and services. It has secured LG Electronics' market leadership through differentiated sales and customer service strategies. It continually strives to bolster LG Electronics' market presence, both domestic and overseas.
Support
LG Electronics' support division is responsible for formulating the company's
policies and business direction, and supporting its R&D, production, and marketing divisions.
It consists of LG Electronics' headquarters, affiliated companies, and various departments and
teams—according to job and location.
Major jobs: Business Planning, Finance/Accounting, Legal, Internal Consulting, HR, PR, IT, General Affairs, and Environment/Safety
LG Electronics implements a standard recruiting process in all of its global operations.
In some countries, an additional stage may be added to the recruiting process, such as with the administration of aptitude and attitude tests.
Below you'll find answers to an array of frequently asked questions about LG Electronics' job application process.
Q.
What are some of the benefits of joining LG Electronics?
A.LG Electronics is a global corporation that continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Join our company offers great opportunities for personal and professional growth. In addition, as the company grows, you will be encouraged to develop and improve their own skills. Various incentives are offered according to individual performance results, which motivates employees in their jobs.
-
How is the recruitment process worldwide?
-
A.LG Electronics uses the same recruitment process in all its offices worldwide. Applicants should consult, first, one of our recruitment ads or look on the Web. Follow the instructions to ensure your application is received by our Human Resources Department. Once received, we will review all the application materials and decide if an interview is necessary. Depending on the country, as part of the application process, it may be necessary aptitude test or other form of assessment.
-
What kind of features LG Electronics are looking for someone to join their team of talented people?
-
A.LG Electronics is always looking for the "right people" to join the team. Those who have passion for their work, who are dedicated and determined, showing exceptional professionalism in everything they do. Specifically, the "right people" are those able to align their views with key philosophies and practices of LG Electronics. The kind of men and women who play a central role in the future development of the company, as it continues to reach new markets worldwide.
-
Which company provides support to those who actively promote self on staff?
-
A.LG Electronics provides a variety of opportunities for self-development, according to its human resources system. The company offers various internal educational courses, and online assistance, to support the self-development of its employees. Each employee must meet, according to internal rules, more than 40 hours of classes per year. Employees who excel in assessments may have the opportunity to enroll in external programs, courses of study for MBA or participation in other development opportunities.
-
How many people each year contract LG Electronics?
-
A.LG Electronics employs approximately 82,000 employees in all its operations worldwide. The company hired about 6,000 new employees a year, thus contributing to regional economic development of its locations worldwide.
-
What are the performance-based incentives?
-
A.LG Electronics offers immediate and differentiated incentives for its employees through various incentive schemes. We offer occasional incentives according to the individual employee skills and their contribution to the company, as well as an annual bonus as a reward for helping the company achieve its goals.
-
If I forget my password after submitting my job application, what should I do?
-
A.You can use the password confirmation function in the menu of careers to recover the password.
-
After I apply, how long before receiving a response from the company?
-
A.After you apply, you will typically receive a response within 30 days, although this may vary by region.
-
How will I know if my application was received by your company?
-
A.When you submit an online application, a message is an acknowledgment on the screen. You can also check the status of your order at any time by clicking on My status in our homepage.