How to use your air conditioner efficiently
With energy costs on the rise, ensuring that your air conditioning operates as efficiently as possible is more important than ever. There are many ways to effectively run your air conditioner and save money on your energy bills. One of the best ways to improve the energy efficiency of your air conditioner is to invest in a high-quality, energy-efficient unit. LG is a leader in this industry, offering a wide range of air conditioners designed to reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency.
What determine air conditioner energy efficiency? Why does it matter?
The Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) rating determines the energy efficiency of an air conditioning unit. A ISEER rating measures how much cooling an air conditioner provides relative to the energy consumed and is used to indicate an air conditioner’s total yearly energy consumption. The higher the ISEER rating, the more energy efficient the air conditioner is.
Several factors contribute to the ISEER rating of an air conditioner, including the type, size, and design. Air conditioners containing advanced technology, such as variable-speed compressors and programmable thermostats, can also improve the energy efficiency of an air conditioner.
Using a more energy-efficient air conditioner can save you money on your energy bills while also helping to reduce your carbon footprint and protect the environment. Furthermore, energy-efficient air conditioners are more reliable and often come with long-term warranties, saving you money on repairs and replacements in the long run. Investing in an energy-efficient air conditioner is beneficial for your wallet, the environment, and the future.
Five ways to use air conditioners efficiently
Temperature controls
Avoiding making significant and sudden temperature changes is one way to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioning system. Although it can be tempting to rapidly cool or heat your home during the summer or winter, this can result in much higher energy bills.
Preparing your home for the season through other methods can help your air conditioning system maintain a consistently appropriate temperature throughout seasonal weather changes. Air leaks and poor insulation can cause your air conditioner to work harder, resulting in increased energy usage. Seal any gaps or cracks in your home's exterior, add insulation to your attic and walls to keep warm air inside during the winter, and install curtains or shades to keep sunlight out during the summer. It is also advisable to decide on a specific temperature setting for when you're awake and inside the house and a different temperature setting for when you're away from home or asleep.
When maintaining a consistent indoor temperature, humidity can be easily overlooked. When the level is too high or too low it can affect your home’s temperature. Luckily, it is easy to control indoor humidity levels with your air conditioning unit. When humidity levels indoors are high, use the dry mode on your air conditioner to lower the humidity and feel more comfortable at the same temperature. This is more efficient than using a more energy-intensive cooling mode.
The latest air conditioner units can utilize smart technology to know the optimal temperature for your home based on your indoor humidity levels and can even be adjusted remotely or to a set schedule using an application on a smartphone.
Check your air filter
Regularly checking your air filter is an essential step in air conditioner maintenance. A dirty air filter reduces the efficiency of an air conditioner because it restricts airflow. This means the air conditioner must work harder to circulate air, which increases energy consumption (and your electricity bill) and decreases cooling performance. Additionally, a dirty filter can negatively affect your health.
We recommend checking your air filter once every two weeks.
When cleaning an air conditioner unit within your home, first unplug the unit from the power supply. Open your windows and wipe the exterior and operation panel with a soft cloth or wet wipes.
Before opening the machine and cleaning inside, take a picture to help yourself remember how to put everything back together! Remove the filter from the main body of the air conditioner and wash off the dust with water. If dirt does not come off with ease, soak the filter in lukewarm water with a mild detergent, such as unscented dish soap, and gently scrub off any stubborn dirt with a soft brush.
After cleaning, place the filter in a shaded area and let it air dry completely. You can place it in the sun to dry, but be careful, as the plastic mold around the filter may warp or damage it during exposure to direct sunlight for extended periods.
Cleaning the interior of the unit is also important. If dust accumulates inside the machine, the air conditioner may take more time to cool down and could consume more power. Not cleaning the interior can also cause unpleasant odors from within the machine.
For ceiling-mounted air conditioner units, cleaning the external grill and dust filter yourself is possible; however, it is recommended to use a professional air conditioner cleaning company to disassemble and clean the internal parts of the air conditioning unit. In addition, different air conditioning models may have differing cleaning practices, and it is recommended that you consult a specialist if necessary.
Finally, after finishing cleaning the indoor unit of the air conditioner, select Fan Mode for 30 minutes to 1 hour to remove any moisture that may remain within the unit.
Smart monitoring with LG ThinQ
LG ThinQ air conditioners are a line of smart air conditioners from LG designed to provide optimal cooling while minimizing energy consumption.
One of the key features of LG ThinQ air conditioners is the ability to remotely control and monitor the unit using the LG Smart ThinQ app. This app allows you to adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings from your smartphone or tablet. LG ThinQ air conditioners can also integrate with your other smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home, enabling you to use voice commands to control your air conditioning.
Furthermore, LG ThinQ air conditioners are also equipped with several other energy-saving features, such as a programmable thermostat, an Energy Saver function, and Sleep mode.
*Features provided by ThinQ may vary by country and region.
LG's DUAL Inverter compressor
LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor was designed to be highly energy efficient, providing superior cooling performance while consuming less energy. LG’s DUAL Inverter technology adjusts the speed of the compressors based on temperature requirements, reducing energy consumption. The compressors operate quietly, creating less noise inside your home and further reducing the machine’s energy consumption. The compressors can also be controlled remotely through the LG ThinQ smart application, allowing users to adjust the temperature from their smartphones. With these energy-saving features, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor is an ideal choice for those who want to reduce their energy consumption and save on energy bills.
LG’s AI convertible 6-in-1
LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature is available on some LG air conditioners, which helps improve the unit's energy efficiency and lower energy costs. The feature works by limiting the air conditioner’s maximum power consumption, reducing it to 80%, 60%, 40%, or normal and it can also operate 110%, depending on the selected setting. This feature is also compatible with the LG ThinQ app.
LG's most effective air conditioners
If you’re looking for an air conditioner that offers energy efficiency alongside convenient and smart features, we recommend the range of LG air conditioners.
LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor was designed to combine exceptional performance with reduced energy consumption, giving you the best of both worlds.
LG’s Active Energy Control software can limit your air conditioner’s maximum power consumption, taking the guesswork out of cooling your home.
LG’s core ThinQ technology allows you to monitor and adjust your air conditioning remotely, giving you control on the go.
Use our extensive guide to help you choose the energy-efficient air conditioner for you.
Which type of air conditioner is right for you?
LG air conditioners offer a range of features to keep your home comfortable. Our products are sure to deliver the best air conditioning technology so that you can breathe easily. The two types to choose from are as follows:
Split
.The cooling process of a Mini Split air conditioner uses an indoor and outdoor unit system. It is a typical choice for residential units or small commercial spaces.
Window
LG Window air conditioners are built to fit your window frame and offer stellar durability and performance with their modern panel design.
Which size of air conditioner is right for you?
When an air conditioner is too large relative to its surroundings, it can cause constant on/off sequences that result in either overheating or overcooling. This ineffective functioning can cause hot spots throughout your home, leaving some rooms cool and others hot and humid. In contrast, air conditioners that are too small will run for too long, trying to reach the programmed temperature and wasting energy.
When choosing the right size air conditioner for your home, you need to know the size of the space you wish to cool. Calculating the room size will help you decide on the ideal air conditioner capacity.
The LG DUAL Inverter air conditioners are an excellent choice if you're looking for a unit to cool a larger space. These units utilize DUAL Inverter Compressor technology to cool large spaces quickly and efficiently. The DUAL Inverter Compressors quicker distribution of cool air and these air conditioner units come with a 10-year warranty on the compressor for lasting, maximal performance.
Accurate installation
It is best to entrust a professional technician to install your air conditioner. An expert will know the ideal environment and settings to ensure optimal air conditioner usage.
Split
Split air conditioners can be installed on any wall, but when considering operation efficiency, noise, and reliability, it is recommended that the indoor and outdoor units be placed at the appropriate distance apart as per the manufacturer's recommendation.
Window
Since Window air conditioners rely on a power source, heed the distance between the window and the nearest outlet. Only a certified technician should work on the parts that require secure wiring.
There are many options to consider when choosing an air conditioner for your home and finding a balance between your comfort and saving energy is not always easy. We hope this article has shared some helpful tips to get you started on your journey.
For more information, check out the LG Air Conditioner Buying Guide, or read our other articles to learn more about inverter-type air conditioners or choosing the ideal temperature for your home.