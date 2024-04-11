We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.
-
LG Soundbar S40Q 2.1 Ch, 300W Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer
-
LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.
All Spec
MAINSET
-
Subwoofer Color
-
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
-
760 x 63 x 90
-
Matching TV size (`22 New)
-
109.22(43) ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
-
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
-
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
-
1.98Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
9.02 Kg
-
Gross Size (W x H x D) mm
-
926 x 417 x 219
-
Color
-
Yellow
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
-
300W
-
Front
-
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
-
86dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
105 x 50 mm
-
Impedance
-
6ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
15.24 cm
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
-
3EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
-
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
USB
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
-
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Color
-
Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - App
-
Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - App
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
-
Yes
-
SFX (Default)
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
FOTA
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - APP
-
Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes (1Song )
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
-
Yes
-
OGG - USB
-
Yes
-
WAV - USB
-
Yes
-
MP3 - USB
-
Yes
-
WMA - USB
-
Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
20W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
30W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
-
RAV21
-
Battery(Size)
-
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
-
Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000
-
Net Quantity
-
1
-
Country of Origin
-
Vietnam
-
Imported By
-
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit
-
196 x 238 x 205
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker
-
109 x 139 x 100
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
386 x 281 x 297
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
2.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
3.2
-
Color
-
RED
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
-
2.1CH
-
Total Power Output
-
40W
-
Front L/R
-
10W x 2
-
Sub-Woofer
-
20W
IN & OUT
-
Display
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
SD Card
-
Yes
-
Portable In
-
Yes
-
Audio L/R
-
Yes
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
Composing of channel
-
2CH
-
Terminal Type
-
RCA
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute-Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Auto Pairing
-
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
-
Yes
PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Pause
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play Title/Track
-
Yes
-
Random Play Mode
-
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
-
200V~240V/50~60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
-
Digital Tuner (FM)
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
FM Band
-
Yes
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Channel
-
Preset Erase
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Satellite System
-
1 Way
-
Satellite Unit
-
8.9cm
-
Subwoofer System
-
1 Way
-
Subwoofer Unit
-
13cm
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Simple Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit-Type
-
IR Remote (S17)
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
-
2ea
-
FM
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
Indonesia
-
Manufactured By
-
PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
Buy Directly
S40Q
LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.