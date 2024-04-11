Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.

LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.

S40Q

LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.

MAINSET

Subwoofer Color

Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Main (w/ Foot )

760 x 63 x 90

Matching TV size (`22 New)

109.22(43) ↑

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

Jersey / Jersey / Mold

Subwoofer - Front / Body

Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

1.98Kg

Subwoofer

5.3Kg

Gross Weight

9.02 Kg

Gross Size (W x H x D) mm

926 x 417 x 219

Color

Yellow

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

300W

Front

50W x 2

Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

86dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

105 x 50 mm

Impedance

6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

15.24 cm

Impedance

3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

Number of Speakers

3EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

LED Indicator Color

Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - App

Yes

Night Time On/Off - App

Yes

Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

Yes

SFX (Default)

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

Yes

FOTA

Yes

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

Yes / Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - APP

Yes

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

Yes

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

Built-in Music

Yes (1Song )

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

AAC

Yes

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - USB

Yes

OGG - USB

Yes

WAV - USB

Yes

MP3 - USB

Yes

WMA - USB

Yes

POWER_MAIN

SMPS

Yes

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

20W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

30W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Model Name

RAV21

Battery(Size)

AA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Manufactured By

Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

Vietnam

Imported By

LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit

196 x 238 x 205

Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker

109 x 139 x 100

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

386 x 281 x 297

Net Weight (Kg)

2.4

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.2

Color

RED

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1CH

Total Power Output

40W

Front L/R

10W x 2

Sub-Woofer

20W

IN & OUT

Display

Yes

USB

Yes

SD Card

Yes

Portable In

Yes

Audio L/R

Yes

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

Composing of channel

2CH

Terminal Type

RCA

CONVENIENCE

Mute-Remote Control

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Auto Pairing

Yes

AV FORMAT

MP3

Yes

PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Pause

Yes

Repeat Play Title/Track

Yes

Random Play Mode

Yes

POWER

SMPS

200V~240V/50~60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

RADIO

Tuner Type

Digital Tuner (FM)

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

FM Band

Yes

Preset Memory

50 Channel

Preset Erase

Yes

SPEAKER

Satellite System

1 Way

Satellite Unit

8.9cm

Subwoofer System

1 Way

Subwoofer Unit

13cm

ACCESSORY KIT

Simple Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit-Type

IR Remote (S17)

Battery (Size)

AAA

Batteries (Remote Controller)

2ea

FM

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

Indonesia

Manufactured By

PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

