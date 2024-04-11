We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Knock Twice, See Inside, 674L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, DoorCooling+™
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
-
