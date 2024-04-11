Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Knock Twice, See Inside, 674L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, DoorCooling+™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Knock Twice, See Inside, 674L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, DoorCooling+™

GC-X257CSES

Knock Twice, See Inside, 674L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, DoorCooling+™

LG GC-X257CSES Refrigerator Front View
LG ThinQ


LG ThinQ

With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home.
InstaView

InstaView
Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser
UV Nano

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser

The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually.
99.999% Fresh Air
Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Faster
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.
Full Wine Rack

Utility Box

The optimal space for smaller items such as deli, and cheese in the proper temperature. 
Utility BoxUtility Box

Full Wine Rack

The user-friendly designed wine rack can store up to 4 bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-X257CSES

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG GC-X257CSES Refrigerator Front View

GC-X257CSES

Knock Twice, See Inside, 674L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, DoorCooling+™